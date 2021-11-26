Items for Faith Calendar, a listing of faith-based events, must include the complete name of any guest speaker and a street address for the event. Submissions may be mailed or delivered to the High Point Enterprise, 213 Woodbine St., High Point, NC 27260, by Wednesday to be published in the Saturday edition. You also can email submissions to neighbors@hpenews.com. Include the name of the church in the subject line.
HANGING OF THE GREENS
Senior Pastor Andrew Christman of Greenwood Hills Wesleyan Church, 2937 N. Main St., invites the community to a Hanging of the Greens service on Sunday, Nov. 28, at 6 p.m. Light refreshments will follow the service.
THANKFUL TUESDAY NIGHT REVIVAL
Living Water Baptist Church, 1300 Brentwood St., High Point will have Thankful Tuesday Night Revival on Nov. 30 at 7 p.m with guest speaker Rev. Dr. Kevin Sturdivant, pastor of Springfield Baptist Church in Raleigh.
CHRISTMAS TREE LIGHTING
Wesley Memorial United Methodist presents their Christmas Tree Lighting on Friday, Dec. 3 from 6 to 7 p.m. Join us as we gather around the Christmas tree with family and friends, singing Christmas carols, and celebrating the joy of the season. The church is located at 1225 Chestnut Drive, High Point.
GOSPEL SINGING
Community Baptist Church, 9006 Hillsville Road, Trinity, is hosting Friday night singing at 7 p.m. on Dec. 3 with Orange Family Bluegrass of Mount Airy. For information call 336-861-8420 or Pastor Ty Thompson at 336-454-2146.
CHICKEN PIE & BAKE SALE
Spring Hill UMC, 240 Spring Hill Church Road, High Point (off W. Lexington Ave.), will host a chicken pie and bake sale on Saturday, Dec. 4, from 8 a.m. to noon. Chicken pies: $10 each.
CHRISTMAS WORSHIP EVENTS
Worship at First United Methodist Church of High Point (512 N Main St.) this Christmas season. Sunday services at 8:30 (informal), 9 (contemporary), and 11 a.m. (traditional). Special services will include a Lessons & Carols service on Dec. 5 (at 9 and 11 a.m.) and a Christmas Cantata on Sunday, Dec.19 (11 a.m.). Learn more at www.fumc-highpoint.org/advent.
CHRISTMAS WITH JIM AND MELISSA BRADY
Come join Trinity Baptist Church, 6499 N.C. 62, Trinity, on Sunday, Dec. 5, at 6 p.m. for Christmas with Jim and Melissa Brady. A love offering will be taken.
GINGERBREAD BASH
Wesley Memorial United Methodist will host a Gingerbread Bash on Saturday, Dec. 11 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. This is a fun and interactive experience for the whole family! We’ll build gingerbread nativities, play games, sing songs, hear the Christmas story from the Bible, eat lunch together, and discover that sometimes the best gift comes in the most ordinary box. All ages welcome. Registration is required at wesleymemorial.org/kids. The church is located at 1225 Chestnut Drive, High Point.
CELEBRATE CHRISTMAS
On Saturday, Dec. 18, and Sunday, Dec. 19, at 6 p.m., Trinity Baptist Church, 6499 N.C. 62, will present “Celebrate Christmas,” produced by the TBC choir and drama team. Admission: canned food for COAT ministry. All are welcome.
DRIVE-THRU CHRISTMAS EXPERIENCE
Wesley Memorial United Methodist presents a Drive-thru Christmas Experience on Sunday, Dec. 19 from 5 to 6:30 p.m. All are invited to drive-thru the church campus at 1225 Chestnut Drive, High Point and experience the Nativity story in a unique way. Each car will receive a special packet full of family-friendly Christmas activities that relate to the experience.
NIGHT OF JOY LUMINARY LIGHTING
Enjoy candles, cookies, and Christmas carols on the steps of First United Methodist Church (512 N. Main Street) on Wednesday, Dec. 22 at 5:30 p.m.
CHRISTMAS EVE SERVICES
Wesley Memorial United Methodist, 1225 Chestnut Drive, will have several Christmas Eve services on Friday, Dec. 24: 3 p.m. Candlelight Communion Contemporary Service in Fellowship Hall; 5 p.m. Candlelight Communion Traditional Service in Sanctuary with special music; 7 p.m. Candlelight Communion Traditional Service in Sanctuary with special music; and 11 p.m. Candlelight Communion Traditional Service in Sanctuary with special music. The 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. services will be live-streamed.
CHRISTMAS EVE CANDLELIGHT SERVICE
First United Methodist Church of High Point (512 N Main St.) welcomes all to worship on Dec. 24 at 5 p.m. for a special Christmas Eve Candlelight service.
HOTDOG LUNCH
Mitchell's Grove UMC, 3511 MLK Jr Drive, High Point will be hosting a Hotdog Lunch every Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Two all-beef hot dogs with homemade chili, chips and beverage for only $5. Ongoing fundraiser for the church. Orders can be placed in the fellowship hall, or phoned in at 336-882-6657.
