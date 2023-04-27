Items for Faith Calendar, a listing of faith-based events, must include the complete name of any guest speaker and a street address for the event. Submissions may be mailed or delivered to the High Point Enterprise, 213 Woodbine St., High Point, NC 27260. You also can email submissions to neighbors@hpenews.com. Include the name of the church in the subject line. The calendar runs each Friday and on other days on a space-available basis.
Community Baptist Church, 9006 Hillsville Road, Trinity, is hosting Friday night singing on April 28 with Southern Journey of Randleman; on May 5 with Brian Birchfield of Tennessee; on May 12 with Straightaway of High Point; on May 19 with Glory Train of Thomasville; on May 26 with Shannon Moody Smith of Stanley; and on June 2 with Good News of Thomasville.
Unity Wesleyan Church, 5289 Hopewell Church Road, Trinity, will be hosting a yard sale on Saturday, April 29, from 7 a.m. to noon. A breakfast of plain and sausage biscuits along with beverages will also be sold. Spaces may be purchased for $15. All proceeds will go to sending teens to youth camp. If interested in a spot, call or text 336-905-4408.
New Journey will be singing at Hasty Baptist Church, 161 Joe Moore Road, Thomasville, on Saturday, April 29, at 6 p.m., with refreshments to follow.
Baptists on a Mission will host a Mobile Dentist Ministry Saturday, April 29, at Vietnamese Baptist Church, 4240 Furniture Ave., Jamestown. Parents need to register in advance to schedule appointment. Contact Hung Nguyen at 336-848-4365 of thanh.hung1910@gmail.com
Olga Avenue Church of Christ will hold its 2023 Friends and Family Fellowship Meeting on Sunday, April 30. The event will start with Bible study at 10 a.m. Worship service will be at 11 a.m. After the service there will be fellowship followed by congregational singing at 2:15 p.m. At 3 p.m. there will be guest speaker Andy Moss of Centergrove Road Church of Christ in Kannapolis. For more information call the church office at 336-887-2017.
New Beginnings UMC, 609 Liberty Drive, Thomasville, will host a country breakfast Saturday, May 6, 7-10:30 a.m. Ham, sausage, bacon, biscuits, gravy, and eggs. Donations appreciated.
Covenant Church United Methodist will host Family Fun Day 2023 Saturday, May 6, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Featuring games, inflatables, food, silent auction and more. Proceeds support youth summer missions trips. The church is at 1526 Skeet Club Road, High Point. 336-841-3242. www.CovenantChurchHighPoint.com
Liberty Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 3809 Meadowbrook Drive, Trinity, will observe its Spring Revival on Sunday, May 7, starting at 3 p.m. The guest speaker will be the Rev. Robin Plummer with the congregation of First Baptist Church-Trinity.
Hopewell United Methodist Church, 4512 Hopewell Church Rd, Trinity, will host a Community Dinner 5-6:30 p.m. May 12. Beef tips, rice, mixed greens, rolls, drinks and desserts.
Hopewell United Methodist Church, 4512 Hopewell Church Rd, Trinity, will host an all-you-can-eat Breakfast Buffett 7-10 a.m. May 20. Country ham, sausage, bacon, grits, sausage gravy, pancakes, waffles, stewed apples, homemade biscuits, coffee, orange juice and milk. Also omelets and hash brown casserole. $10 adults, $5 children.
Wesley Memorial Church will host a Classic Car Cruise-In Saturday, June 10, at the church, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Featuring Kyle Petty, hot dogs, Kona ice, popcorn, bounce house and giveaways. Bring your classic car, bike or boat. The church is at 1225 Chestnut Drive, High Point. 336-884-2204. www.wesleymemorial.org.
St. Mary’s United Methodist Church, 5583 Rockford Drive, Trinity, is having a “2 for Tuesday” special every Tuesday 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., offering two hot dogs with homemade trimmings, a drink and chips for $6. Turkey dogs are $1 extra. For more information call 336-431-6013.
Mitchell's Grove United Methodist Church, 3511 MLK Jr. Drive, High Point, is hosting an ongoing hot dog lunch fundraiser every Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., serving two all-beef hot dogs with homemade chili, chips and a beverage for $6. Orders can be
placed in the fellowship hall or phoned in at 336-882-6657.
