Items for Faith Calendar, a listing of faith-based events, must include the complete name of any guest speaker and a street address for the event. Submissions may be mailed or delivered to the High Point Enterprise, 213 Woodbine St., High Point, NC 27260, by Tuesday to be published in the Friday edition. You also can email submissions to neighbors@hpenews.com. Include the name of the church in the subject line.
Community Baptist Church, 9006 Hillsville Road, Trinity, is hosting Friday night singing at 7 p.m. on Dec. 16 with True Vine of Lexington and Shallotte; on Dec. 30 with Brian Burchfield of Tennessee; on Jan. 6 with Freedom Sounds of Thomasville; on Jan. 13 with Marshall & McDowell of Mount Airy; on Jan. 20 with Two for Him bluegrass of Randleman; on Jan. 27 with Southern Gospel Express of Thomasville; and on Feb. 3 with Second Chance of Welcome. There will be no singing on Dec. 23 because of the Christmas holiday.
Open Door Baptist Church, 135 W White Drive, Archdale, will host a three-piano Christmas concert on Dec. 18 at 2:30 p.m.
First United Methodist Church, 512 N. Main St., High Point, presents a Night of Joy, a holiday celebration of lights and music, on Wednesday, Dec. 21, at 6 p.m. Family-friendly event includes musical performances by handbell choirs and children's choirs and the annual lighting of the luminaries on the sanctuary steps. Christmas Eve service will be Friday, Dec. 24, at 5 p.m. For more visit www.fumc-highpoint.org/advent.
Community Baptist Church, 9006 Hillsville Road, Trinity, will have its Watch Night Service on Saturday, Dec. 31, starting at 8 p.m.
Mitchell's Grove UMC, 3511 MLK Jr Drive, High Point is hosting a hot dog lunch every Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Two all-beef hot dogs with homemade chili, chips and beverage for only $6. Ongoing fundraiser for the church. Orders can be placed in the fellowship hall, or phoned in at 336-882-6657.
