Community Baptist Church, 9006 Hillsville Road, Trinity, is hosting Friday night singing on March 3 with Nu-Hi-Way of Advance; on March 10 with By Grace bluegrass of Madison; on March 17 with Shepherd Voice of Greensboro; on March 24 with Locust Grove Friends bluegrass of Randleman; on March 31 with Two for Him of Randleman; and on April 7 with Roger Tilley Hard Times bluegrass band of Madison.
Bethel United Methodist Church, 508 Fisher Ferry St., Thomasville, is having a Country Breakfast and Bake Sale, Saturday, March 11, 7-10 a.m. Breakfast includes eggs, bacon, sausage, ham, grits, gravy (milk and red eye), stewed apples, homemade biscuits, juice and coffee. $10 for adults. $6 for children 7-10 and $3 for children 6 and under. Bake sale will include fresh breads, cakes, cookies and pies.
First Emmanuel Baptist Church, 833 Leonard Ave. in High Point, will celebrate the Rev. Ray N. Campbell’s eighth anniversary as pastor on Sunday, March 12. The guest speaker at the 11 a.m. service will be Elder John McCollough.
Unity Wesleyan Church, 5289 Hopewell Church Road, Trinity, will be hosting a free community "Message and a Meal" on Wednesday, March 22, 7-8 p.m. Spaghetti, desserts and drinks will be served while listening to a devotional and live music. For more information call 336-434-6380.
St. Mary’s United Methodist Church, 5583 Rockford Drive, Trinity, is having a “2 for Tuesday” special every Tuesday 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., offering two hot dogs with homemade trimmings, a drink and chips for $6. Turkey dogs are $1 extra. For more information call 336-431-6015.
Mitchell's Grove United Methodist Church, 3511 MLK Jr. Drive, High Point, is hosting an ongoing hot dog lunch fundraiser every Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., serving two all-beef hot dogs with homemade chili, chips and a beverage for $6. Orders can be placed in the fellowship hall or phoned in at 336-882-6657.
