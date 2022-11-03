Items for Faith Calendar, a listing of faith-based events, must include the complete name of any guest speaker and a street address for the event. Submissions may be mailed or delivered to the High Point Enterprise, 213 Woodbine St., High Point, NC 27260, by Tuesday to be published in the Friday edition. You also can email submissions to neighbors@hpenews.com. Include the name of the church in the subject line.
Community Baptist Church, 9006 Hillsville Road, Trinity, is hosting Friday night singing at 7 p.m. on Nov. 4 with Terry Budwine of Jamestown; on Nov. 11 with Glory Train of Thomasville; and on Nov. 18 with Straightway of High Point. On Nov. 25 there will be no singing because of the Thanksgiving holiday.
Trinity Memorial United Methodist Church, 7140 N.C. 62, Trinity, will have its annual Fall Bazaar Saturday, Nov. 5, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Baked goods and chicken stews available for purchase. Shop for bargain items at a like-new store. Baskets and a variety of gift items featured in silent auction.
Mount Zion United Methodist Church, 2354 Finch Farm Road, Trinity, will celebrate Homecoming on Sunday, Nov. 6, with services beginning at 10 a.m. Following services, the church will uncover and open a time capsule buried 30 years ago at its bicentennial celebration. It also will bury a new time capsule. Bring memorabilia to put into the new capsule. Also food, fun and music.
Ebenezer Memorial Chapel, 2098 Ebenezer Church Road, Archdale, will have a service with the Rev. Rusty Parsons on Nov. 6 at 3 p.m., followed by fellowship and finger food in the fellowship hall. For more information call Betty Weaver at 336-431-3753.
WHOLENESS AND HEALING SERVICE
Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church, 1225 Chestnut Drive, High Point, annual Service of Wholeness and Healing is 5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6, in the chapel. Service is designed to help participants discover peace as they face illness and grief, as well as physical, emotional and spiritual pain. All are welcome. For information call the Rev. Lisa Tanico at 336-884-2204 or 336-253-8672.
Living Water Thankful Tuesday night revival service will be held every Tuesday in November at 7 p.m. The guest speaker for Nov. 8 will be the Rev. Rodney Coleman, along with his choir and congregation of First Baptist Church of Chapel Hill. Living Water is located at 1300 Brentwood St, High Point.
Mitchell's Grove UMC, 3511 MLK Jr Drive, High Point is hosting a hot dog lunch every Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Two all-beef hot dogs with homemade chili, chips and beverage for only $6. Ongoing fundraiser for the church. Orders can be placed in the fellowship hall, or phoned in at 336-882-6657.
