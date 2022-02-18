Items for Faith Calendar, a listing of faith-based events, must include the complete name of any guest speaker and a street address for the event. Submissions may be mailed or delivered to the High Point Enterprise, 213 Woodbine St., High Point, NC 27260, by Wednesday to be published in the Saturday edition. You also can email submissions to neighbors@hpenews.com. Include the name of the church in the subject line.
BREAKFAST BUFFET
Hopewell United Methodist Church will host a Breakfast Buffet, all you can eat, Feb. 19 from 7 to 10 a.m. Cost: $10 adults and $5 children. Masks are required. Hopewell UMC is located at 4540 Hopewell Church Road, Trinity.
BLACK HISTORY MONTH CELEBRATION
A Second Chance Community Ministry will celebrate Black History Month on Sunday, Feb. 20, at 10 a.m., along with Healing and Deliverance Service, 830 W. Green Drive, High Point. For more information call 336-862-0502.
GRIEF SHARE
Grief Share will meet 3:30-5:30 p.m. Wednesdays through March 30 at Green Street Baptist Church, 303 N. Rotary Drive, High Point. Biblically based support group for anyone dealing with the loss of a loved one. Free child care available by reservation. Workbook cost $15. Register at 336-819-4356.
HOTDOG LUNCH
Mitchell’s Grove UMC, 3511 MLK Jr Drive, High Point will be hosting a Hotdog Lunch every Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Two all-beef hot dogs with homemade chili, chips and beverage for only $5. Ongoing fundraiser for the church. Orders can be placed in the fellowship hall, or phoned in at 336-882-6657.
GOSPEL SINGING
Community Baptist Church, 9006 Hillsville Road, Trinity, is hosting Friday night singing at 7 p.m. on Feb. 25 with Brad Hamilton of Thomasville; on March 4 with CJ and Calyn Shetley of Thomasville; on March 11 with Billy Myers of Lexington; on March 18 with Brian Burchfield of Surgoinsville, Tennessee, who formerly was with Melody Trio and Divine Purpose; on March 25 with By Grace Bluegrass of Madison; and on April 1 with Terry Budwine of Jamestown. For information call 336-861-8420 or Pastor Ty Thompson at 336-454-2146.
WORKSHOP FOR PARENTS, CHILDREN
Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church presents “The Talk: Embrace the Sacred Gift,” on Saturday, Feb. 26, at 8:30 a.m. Workshop focuses on empowering parents to discuss sex and human sexuality with their children. Learn basic anatomy and conversation starters as well as practice scenarios. Sessions for parents and their children together and separately. Lunch provided. Registration required at https://wesleymemorial.org/thetalk and a $20 donation for each family is suggested.
BRUNSWICK STEW SALE
Mount Vernon UMC is hosting a Smokey Kettle Brunswick Stew Sale on Saturday, Feb. 26, noon to 2 p.m. at Mt. Vernon UMC Hut. $10 per quart. Pick up at 9429 Archdale Road, Trinity. Pre-orders required by emailing youth@mt.vernonmethodist.com or calling 336-431-7217. Deadline for pre-orders is Feb. 20.
GOSPEL ANNIVERSARY
Sister Carolyn Lovely will be celebrating her 57th anniversary at the Morehead Recreation Center, 101 Price St., High Point, March 6 at 3 p.m. All groups, choirs, soloists and the public are invited to attend. 336-687-5218.
