FAITH CALENDAR
Items for Faith Calendar, a listing of faith-based events, must include the complete name of any guest speaker and a street address for the event. Submissions may be mailed or delivered to the High Point Enterprise, 213 Woodbine St., High Point, NC 27260, by Wednesday to be published in the Saturday edition. You also can email submissions to neighbors@hpenews.com. Include the name of the church in the subject line.
HOLIDAY MARKET
Jamestown Presbyterian Church, 1804 Guilford College Road, Jamestown, will host a holiday market Saturday, Nov. 13, from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. Free pancake breakfast from 8 to 9 a.m. Artisans and crafters, handmade items, jams, jellies, jewelry, woodwork and more, along with a bake sale and raffle area. Lunch items available 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Proceeds benefit Angel Tree families.
REVIVAL
Bethel Baptist Church, 1352 Cox Ave., High Point will hold Revival Nov. 15-19 at 7 p.m. nightly with Evangelist JD Walker.
THANKFUL TUESDAY REVIVAL
Living Water Baptist Church, 1300 Brentwood St., High Point, will have Thankful Tuesday Night Revival every Tuesday at 7 p.m in November (except Nov. 23). The guest speaker for Nov. 16 will be the Rev. Kenneth Moore, pastor of Sharon Baptist Church in Stoneville.
FREE THANKSGIVING DINNER
Senior Pastor Andrew Christman of Greenwood Hills Wesleyan Church, 2937 N. Main St., High Point, invites the community to Sunday morning service at 10:45 a.m. The church will host a free Thanksgiving Dinner to the community on Wednesday, Nov. 17, at 5:30 p.m.
GOSPEL SINGING
Community Baptist Church, 9006 Hillsville Road, Trinity, is hosting Friday night singing at 7 p.m. on Nov. 19 with Straightway of High Point; and on Dec. 3 with Orange Family Bluegrass of Mount Airy. For information call 336-861-8420 or Pastor Ty Thompson at 336-454-2146.
BREAKFAST
Hopewell United Methodist Church, 4540 Hopewell Church Road, Trinity, will host a breakfast Nov. 20 from 7-10 a.m. Prices are $10 adults and $5 children. Masks required.
CHRISTMAS WITH JIM AND MELISSA BRADY
Come join Trinity Baptist Church, 6499 N.C. 62, Trinity, on Sunday, Dec. 5, at 6 p.m. for Christmas with Jim and Melissa Brady. A love offering will be taken.
CELEBRATE CHRISTMAS
On Saturday, Dec. 18, and Sunday, Dec. 19, at 6 p.m., Trinity Baptist Church, 6499 N.C. 62, will present “Celebrate Christmas,” produced by the TBC choir and drama team. Admission: canned food for COAT ministry. All are welcome.
FREE COMMUNITY THANKSGIVING LUNCH
A free community Thanksgiving lunch will be offered on Saturday, Nov. 20, from 1-3 p.m. in the fellowship hall of The Church at 5521 Meadowbrook Drive in Trinity. Everyone is welcome to attend.
HOTDOG LUNCH
Mitchell's Grove UMC, 3511 MLK Jr Drive, High Point will be hosting a Hotdog Lunch every Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Two all-beef hot dogs with homemade chili, chips and beverage for only $5. Ongoing fundraiser for the church. Orders can be placed in the fellowship hall, or phoned in at 336-882-6657.
