Items for Faith Calendar, a listing of faith-based events, must include the complete name of any guest speaker and a street address for the event. Submissions may be mailed or delivered to the High Point Enterprise, 213 Woodbine St., High Point, NC 27260. You also can email submissions to neighbors@hpenews.com. Include the name of the church in the subject line. The calendar runs each Friday and on other days on a space-available basis.
The High Point Community Chorale will rehearse 3-4:30 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 26, in the choir room at First United Methodist Church, 512 N. Main St. All are welcome. For information call 336-889-4429.
BLACK HISTORY CELEBRATION
New Hope Community Fellowship, 10445 N. Main St., Archdale, will host a Black History Celebration Sunday, Feb. 26, at 10:00 a.m. Pastor Donald Jenkins will be the guest speaker. Everyone is welcome.
Bethel United Methodist Church , 508 Fisher Ferry St., Thomasville, is having a lunch fundraiser 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 26. Poppyseed chicken, potato salad, slaw, bread, beverage and dessert. $10 adult, children 7-10 $ and 6 & under $3.
Bibles, Brews, and Bros will meet on March 2 at 5:30 pm at Paddled South Brewing, 602 N. Main St. All men are welcome to join the multidenominational Bible study group. This month's discussion will focus on Romans 7-8. For information call 336-889-4429.
Community Baptist Church, 9006 Hillsville Road, Trinity, is hosting Friday night singing on March 3 with Nu-Hi-Way of Advance; on March 10 with By Grace bluegrass of Madison; on March 17 with Shepherd Voice of Greensboro; on March 24 with Locust Grove Friends bluegrass of Randleman; on March 31 with Two for Him of Randleman; and on April 7 with Roger Tilley Hard Times bluegrass band of Madison.
Sister Carolyn Nelson Lovely will be celebrating her 58th anniversary on Sunday, March 5, at 3:30 p.m. This service will be at Morehead Recreation Center, 1010 Price St., High Point. All groups, choirs, soloists and the public are invited.
Mitchell's Grove United Methodist Church, 3511 MLK Jr. Drive, High Point, is hosting an ongoing hot dog lunch fundraiser every Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., serving two all-beef hot dogs with homemade chili, chips and a beverage for $6. Orders can be placed in the fellowship hall or phoned in at 336-882-6657.
