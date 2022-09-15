Items for Faith Calendar, a listing of faith-based events, must include the complete name of any guest speaker and a street address for the event. Submissions may be mailed or delivered to the High Point Enterprise, 213 Woodbine St., High Point, NC 27260, by Tuesday to be published in the Friday edition. You also can email submissions to neighbors@hpenews.com. Include the name of the church in the subject line.
Ministers United for Christ Thomasville and Vicinity are sponsoring a Free Cleaning Supplies Giveaway on Sept. 16. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., at New Life Baptist Church, 1100 E. Fairfield Road, High Point. Churches, businesses and individuals can get hand sanitizer, face masks, disinfectant sprays, wipes, cleaner and paper towels. For information call Pastor Kevin Sellers at 336-862-0502.
Community Baptist Church, 9006 Hillsville Road, Trinity, is hosting Friday night singing at 7 p.m. on Sept. 16 with Terry Budwine of Jamestown; on Sept. 23 with Bobby Marsh of Seagrove; on Sept. 30 with His Choice of Thomasville; and on Oct. 7 with Mona Jo and Friends of Mocksville.
Joytime Ministries’ annual Joytime Women’s Retreat Sept. 16-17 at The Church on 68, 300 N.C. 68. Featuring High Point-based Christian author, speaker and radio personality Joy Greene and Mike Weaver, lead singer of the band Big Daddy Weave. Other performers and speakers scheduled. Tickets are $22-$44 and can be purchased through www.eventbrite.com. For more information, contact Leigh Marlow at 336-288-3002 or lmarlow@triad.rr.com.
Spring Hill United Methodist Church, 240 Spring Hill Church Road, High Point, will hold Community Day from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Sept. 17. Biscuits, fried apple pies, hot dog lunch, general store, bakery, yard sales, free children’s games, face painting and Hasty Fire truck. Prize drawings, silent auction and chicken pies for sale. For more information call 336-847-1144.
Hopewell United Methodist Church’s, 4540 Hopewell Church Road, Trinity, will host an all-you-can-eat breakfast buffet Sept. 17, 7-10 a.m. $10 adults and $5 children.
Archdale Friends Meeting, 114 Trindale Road, Archdale, will hold a Bazaar and Yard Sale on Saturday, Sept. 24, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Vendors will be set up inside the fellowship hall and outside. There also will be a bake sale and breakfast biscuits.
ANNIVERSARY AND HOMECOMING
For its 132nd church anniversary and Homecoming, Turners Chapel AME Church at 7615 Florence School Drive will have a revival Sept. 28-30 with services at 7 p.m. nightly. Homecoming will be Oct. 2 with services at 9:45 a.m. and 2 p.m.
HOLIDAY MARKET & CRAFT FAIR
Covenant Church United Methodist, 1526 Skeet Club Road, High Point, annual Holiday Market and Craft Fair on Oct. 1, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Rain or shine. Forty local crafters, artisans and small businesses selling seasonal items in a festive atmosphere. Santa and Grinch visits throughout the day. Free.
Community Evangelical Methodist Church, 1275 Joe Moore Road, Thomasville, will celebrate Homecoming on Sunday, Oct. 2, at 10.45 a.m. The Rev. Billy Carey will be the guest speaker. There will be special music and a luncheon to follow.
Mitchell's Grove UMC, 3511 MLK Jr Drive, High Point will be hosting a hot dog lunch every Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Two all-beef hot dogs with homemade chili, chips and beverage for only $6. Ongoing fundraiser for the church. Orders can be placed in the fellowship hall, or phoned in at 336-882-6657.
