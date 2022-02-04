FAITH CALENDAR
Items for Faith Calendar, a listing of faith-based events, must include the complete name of any guest speaker and a street address for the event. Submissions may be mailed or delivered to the High Point Enterprise, 213 Woodbine St., High Point, NC 27260, by Wednesday to be published in the Saturday edition. You also can email submissions to neighbors@hpenews.com. Include the name of the church in the subject line.
CHICKEN PIE & BAKE SALE
Spring Hill UMC, 240 Spring Hill Church Road, High Point (off W. Lexington Ave.), will
host a Chicken Pie & Bake Sale Feb. 5 from 8 a.m. to noon. Chicken pies
are $10 each.
NERF AND NACHO NIGHT
Greenwood Hills Wesleyan Church, 2937 N. Main St., will host a free Nerf and Nacho Night at the church Feb. 5 at 6 p.m. All children invited. Also, the youth are sponsoring a Valentine's Luncheon on Sunday, Feb. 13, right after morning church service. Tickets are $10.
GRIEF SHARE
Grief Share will meet 3:30-5:30 p.m. Wednesdays through March 30 at Green Street Baptist Church, 303 N. Rotary Drive, High Point. Biblically based support group for anyone dealing with the loss of a loved one. Free child care available by reservation. Workbook cost $15. Register at 336-819-4356.
HOTDOG LUNCH
Mitchell's Grove UMC, 3511 MLK Jr Drive, High Point will be hosting a Hotdog Lunch every Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Two all-beef hot dogs with homemade chili, chips and beverage for only $5. Ongoing fundraiser for the church. Orders can be placed in the fellowship hall, or phoned in at 336-882-6657.
GOSPEL SINGING
Community Baptist Church, 9006 Hillsville Road, Trinity, is hosting Friday night singing at 7 p.m. on Feb. 11 with Jesus Way House of Prayer Singers of Trinity; on Feb. 18 with Lula Jo and Friends bluegrass of Mocksville; and on Feb. 25 with Brad Hamilton of Thomasville. For information call 336-861-8420 or Pastor Ty Thompson at 336-454-2146.
WORKSHOP FOR PARENTS, CHILDREN
Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church presents “The Talk: Embrace the Sacred Gift,” on Saturday, Feb. 26, at 8:30 a.m. Workshop focuses on empowering parents to discuss sex and human sexuality with their children. Learn basic anatomy and conversation starters as well as practice scenarios. Sessions for parents and their children together and separately. Lunch provided.Registration required at https://wesleymemorial.org/thetalk and a $20 donation for each family is suggested.
