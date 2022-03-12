Items for Faith Calendar, a listing of faith-based events, must include the complete name of any guest speaker and a street address for the event. Submissions may be mailed or delivered to the High Point Enterprise, 213 Woodbine St., High Point, NC 27260, by Wednesday to be published in the Saturday edition. You also can email submissions to neighbors@hpenews.com. Include the name of the church in the subject line.
GREENWOOD HILLS WESLEYAN
Interim Pastor Mark Klass will begin serving Greenwood Hills Wesleyan Church, 2937 N. Main St., on Sunday, March 13. Pastor Mark will bring God’s Word during the 10:45 a.m. service. Everyone is welcome.
LENTEN RECITAL SERIES
Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church Lenten Recital Series will be held each Wednesday during Lent. Mini-concerts will be held 12:15-12:45 p.m. in the Sanctuary through April 6. Programs are free and open to the public. The church is located at 1225 Chestnut Drive, High Point. For a list of performances call 336-812-4800.
WALKING THE LABYRINTH
The Center for Prayer and Spirituality at St. Mary’s Episcopal Church offers to the parish and community Walking the Labyrinth as a Spiritual Practice. The labyrinth is open to the public each Tuesday evening during Lent (March 15, 22, 29, and April 5) 6 — 8 p.m., in the Great Hall of the Community Life Center. The Great Hall is located at 205 W. Farris Avenue, between Ardmore Circle and Hillcrest Drive. Contact Diane Popalis at dianep@stmarysepisc.org for additional information.
BREAKFAST BUFFET
Hopewell United Methodist Church will host an all-you-can-eat Breakfast Buffet on March 19 from 7-10 a.m. Adults: $10 and $5 for children. The church is located at 4540 Hopewell Church Road, Trinity.
GRIEF SHARE
Grief Share will meet 3:30-5:30 p.m. Wednesdays through March 30 at Green Street Baptist Church, 303 N. Rotary Drive, High Point. Biblically based support group for anyone dealing with the loss of a loved one. Free child care available by reservation. Workbook cost $15. Register at 336-819-4356.
HOTDOG LUNCH
Mitchell’s Grove UMC, 3511 MLK Jr Drive, High Point will be hosting a Hotdog Lunch every Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Two all-beef hot dogs with homemade chili, chips and beverage for only $6. Ongoing fundraiser for the church. Orders can be placed in the fellowship hall, or phoned in at 336-882-6657.
GOSPEL SINGING
Community Baptist Church, 9006 Hillsville Road, Trinity, is hosting Friday night singing at 7 p.m. on March 18 with Brian Burchfield of Surgoinsville, Tennessee, who formerly was with Melody Trio and Divine Purpose; on March 25 with Terry Budwine of Jamestown; and on April 1 with By Grace Bluegrass of Madison. For information call 336-861-8420 or Pastor Ty Thompson at 336-454-2146.
FLASHLIGHT EGG HUNT
Wesley Memorial Church, 1225 Chestnut Drive, High Point, will host a Flashlight Easter Egg Hunt Friday, April 8, 6-8 p.m. in the sanctuary. For grades 3-5. $5 per person. Pizza for dinner. Registration is required. 336-812-4800.
EGGSTRAVAGANZA
Wesley Memorial Church is hosting its annual Easter EGGSTRAVAGANZA family event on Sunday, April 10, from 3-5 p.m. Registration required at 336-812-4800.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.