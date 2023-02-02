Items for Faith Calendar, a listing of faith-based events, must include the complete name of any guest speaker and a street address for the event. Submissions may be mailed or delivered to the High Point Enterprise, 213 Woodbine St., High Point, NC 27260. You also can email submissions to neighbors@hpenews.com. Include the name of the church in the subject line. The calendar runs each Friday and on other days on a space-available basis.
GOSPEL SINGING
Community Baptist Church, 9006 Hillsville Road, Trinity, is hosting Friday night singing on Feb. 3 with True Vine bluegrass of Thomasville and Shallotte.
DINNER AND GOSPEL SINGING
Parkwood Baptist Church, 2107 Penny Road, will have a soup and salad supper on Saturday, Feb. 4, 5-6:15 p.m., followed by singing featuring The Sheltered Quartet at 6:30 p.m. Donations will be accepted for Hand to Hand Food Pantry.
COUNTRY BREAKFAST
New Beginnings UMC, 609 Liberty Drive, Thomasville is hosting a Country Breakfast on Saturday, Feb. 4, from 7:30 — 10:30 a.m. Ham, sausage, bacon, biscuits, gravy, and eggs. Donations appreciated.
POETRY AND MUSIC
New Hope Community Fellowship will host “Aesthetic: Poetry and Music” by Van-Anthony Hall, featuring African-American spirituals and songs, inspired by the poetry of Langston Hughes, Paul Laurence Dunbar and Haki Madhubuti on Friday, Feb. 10, at 7 p.m., 10445 N Main St., Archdale.
COMMUNITY DINNER
Hopewell United Methodist Church will host a Community Dinner on Feb. 10 from 5 to 6:30 p.m. Menu: meatloaf, green beans, mashed potatoes, desserts and drinks. Hopewell United Methodist Church is located at 4540 Hopewell Church Road, Trinity.
CENTERING PRAYER PROGRAM
St. Mary’s Episcopal Church, 108 W. Farriss Ave., High Point, is offering a series on how to practice centering prayer. Participants will attend all seven sessions, which start on Saturday, Feb. 11, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Subsequent sessions are Thursdays from 6:30 to 8 p.m. A $35 fee includes a boxed lunch for the first workshop. For information on locations and to register, email Diane Popalis at dianep@stmarysepisc.org.
BREAKFAST BUFFET
Hopewell United Methodist Church, 4540 Hopewell Church Road, Trinity, will host a breakfast buffet, all you can eat, on Feb. 18 from 7 to 10 a.m. Country ham, sausage, bacon, grits, sausage gravy, pancakes, waffles, stewed apples, homemade biscuits, coffee, orange juice, milk, omelets and hash brown casserole. $10 adults and $5 children.
HOT DOG LUNCH
Mitchell’s Grove UMC, 3511 MLK Jr. Drive, High Point, is hosting an ongoing hot dog lunch fundraiser every Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., serving two all-beef hot dogs with homemade chili, chips and a beverage for $6. Orders can be placed in the fellowship hall or phoned in at 336-882-6657.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.