FAITH CALENDAR
Items for Faith Calendar, a listing of faith-based events, must include the complete name of any guest speaker and a street address for the event. Submissions may be mailed or delivered to the High Point Enterprise, 213 Woodbine St., High Point, NC 27260, by Wednesday to be published in the Saturday edition. You also can email submissions to neighbors@hpenews.com. Include the name of the church in the subject line.
CHICKEN PIE & BAKE SALE
Spring Hill UMC, 240 Spring Hill Church Road, High Point (off W. Lexington Ave.), will host a chicken pie and bake sale Saturday, Dec. 4, from 8 a.m. to noon. Chicken pies: $10 each.
BREAKFAST BUFFET
Hopewell United Methodist Church will host a Breakfast Buffet, all you can eat, Saturday, Dec. 4, from 7 to 10 a.m. Adults: $10 and children $5. Masks are required. The church is located at 4540 Hopewell Church Road, Trinity.
MINISTERS UNITED FOR CHRIST MEETING
Ministers United for Christ Thomasville and Vicinity will have their monthly meeting Saturday, Dec. 4, via Zoom: ID 856 5046 7409, pass code 549782.
CHRISTMAS WORSHIP EVENTS
Worship at First United Methodist Church of High Point (512 N Main St.) this Christmas season. Sunday services at 8:30 (informal), 9 (contemporary), and 11 a.m. (traditional). Special services will include a Lessons & Carols service on Dec. 5 (at 9 and 11 a.m.) and a Christmas Cantata on Sunday, Dec.19 (11 a.m.). Learn more at www.fumc-highpoint.org/advent.
UGLY SWEATER DAY
Senior Pastor Andrew Christman of Greenwood Hills Wesleyan Church, 2937 N. Main St., invites the community to the 10:45 a.m. Sunday, Dec. 5, service. Students will lead the worship service and it's Ugly Sweater Day. A potluck lunch is planned after the service.
CHRISTMAS WITH JIM AND MELISSA BRADY
Trinity Baptist Church, 6499 N.C. 62, Trinity, will host Christmas with Jim and Melissa Brady on Sunday, Dec. 5, at 6 p.m. A love offering will be taken.
CHRISTMAS MUSIC
A Christmas concert by the Victorian Carolers of Rich Ford Baptist Church will take place at Colonial Baptist Church on Sunday, Dec. 5, at 6 p.m. A love offering will be received.
FREE COMMUNITY DINNER
Hopewell United Methodist Church will host a Free Community Dinner on Friday, Dec. 10 from 5 to 7 p.m. Ham, pineapple casserole, green beans, rolls, desserts and drinks will be served. Dine-in - masks required. The church is located at 4540 Hopewell Church Road, Trinity.
GOSPEL SINGING
Community Baptist Church, 9006 Hillsville Road, Trinity, is hosting Friday night singing at 7 p.m. on Dec. 10 with Good News of Thomasville; on Dec. 17 with Two for Him of Randleman; and on Jan. 7 with Freedom Sounds of Thomasville. There will be no singing on Dec. 24 or 31, but on Dec. 31 there will be a New Year’s watch night service at 8 p.m. For information call 336-861-8420 or Pastor Ty Thompson at 336-454-2146.
GINGERBREAD BASH
Wesley Memorial United Methodist, 1225 Chestnut Drive, High Point, will host a Gingerbread Bash on Saturday, Dec. 11 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Build gingerbread nativities, play games, sing songs, hear the Christmas story from the Bible and enjoy lunch. All ages welcome. Registration required at wesleymemorial.org/kids. The church is located at
CELEBRATE CHRISTMAS
On Saturday, Dec. 18, and Sunday, Dec. 19, at 6 p.m., Trinity Baptist Church, 6499 N.C. 62, will present “Celebrate Christmas,” produced by the TBC choir and drama team. Admission: canned food for COAT ministry. All are welcome.
DRIVE-THRU CHRISTMAS
Wesley Memorial United Methodist presents a Drive-thru Christmas Experience on Sunday, Dec. 19, from 5 to 6:30 p.m. All are invited to drive through the church campus at 1225 Chestnut Drive, High Point, and experience the Nativity story in a unique way. Each car will receive a special packet full of family-friendly Christmas activities that relate to the experience.
NIGHT OF JOY LUMINARY LIGHTING
Enjoy candles, cookies and Christmas carols on the steps of First United Methodist Church, 512 N. Main St., on Wednesday, Dec. 22 at 5:30 p.m.
CHRISTMAS EVE SERVICES
Wesley Memorial United Methodist, 1225 Chestnut Drive, will have several Christmas Eve services on Friday, Dec. 24: 3 p.m. Candlelight Communion Contemporary Service in Fellowship Hall; 5 p.m. Candlelight Communion Traditional Service in Sanctuary with special music; 7 p.m. Candlelight Communion Traditional Service in Sanctuary with special music; and 11 p.m. Candlelight Communion Traditional Service in Sanctuary with special music. The 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. services will be livestreamed.
CHRISTMAS EVE CANDLELIGHT SERVICE
First United Methodist Church of High Point, 512 N Main St., welcomes all to worship on Dec. 24 at 5 p.m. for a special Christmas Eve Candlelight service.
HOTDOG LUNCH
Mitchell's Grove UMC, 3511 MLK Jr Drive, High Point will be hosting a Hotdog Lunch every Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Two all-beef hot dogs with homemade chili, chips and beverage for only $5. Ongoing fundraiser for the church. Orders can be placed in the fellowship hall, or phoned in at 336-882-6657.
