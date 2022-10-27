Items for Faith Calendar, a listing of faith-based events, must include the complete name of any guest speaker and a street address for the event. Submissions may be mailed or delivered to the High Point Enterprise, 213 Woodbine St., High Point, NC 27260, by Tuesday to be published in the Friday edition. You also can email submissions to neighbors@hpenews.com. Include the name of the church in the subject line.
Community Baptist Church, 9006 Hillsville Road, Trinity, is hosting Friday night singing at 7 p.m. on Oct. 28 with Shepherd’s Voice of Greensboro; on Nov. 4 with Terry Budwine of Jamestown; on Nov. 11 with Glory Train of Thomasville; and on Nov. 18 with Straightway of High Point. On Nov. 25 there will be no singing because of the Thanksgiving holiday.
First United Methodist Church, 512 N. Main St., High Point, will host a Candyland-themed trunk-or-treat in the parking lot on Saturday, Oct. 29, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Candy, snacks and fun for families with young children.
Mount Vernon United Methodist Church, 9931 Archdale Road, Trinity, is having a Halloween Fling with a hayride, slide, games and photo booth on Oct. 29 from 4 to 6 p.m. Wear your costume.
Olga Avenue Church of Christ, 1316 R.C. Baldwin Ave., High Point, is having its Family and Friends service on Sunday, Oct. 30, with guest speaker Larry Glenn. It starts at 10 a.m. There will be singing, worship and fellowship.
GREENWOOD HILLS TRUNK-OR-TREAT
Greenwood Hills Wesleyan Church, 2937 N. Main St., High Point, will have trunk-or-treat night Sunday, Oct. 30, beginning at 6 p.m. Free hot dogs will be served. Senior Pastor Chris Langham invites the community to Sunday morning worship at 10:45 a.m.
Hope Baptist Church, 4872 Old Edgar Road, Sophia, will be celebrating its 22nd annual Homecoming Service on Sunday, Oct. 30. The LIFE Groups will begin at 9:45 a.m., followed by the worship service at 10:45 a.m. with special singing by the Brown Family. Lunch will be served afterwards. For more information call 336-495-4673.
FAIRFIELD UMC TRUNK-OR-TREAT
Fairfield United Methodist Church will host a Trunk-or-Treat on Sunday, Oct. 30, from 5 to 7 p.m. in the church parking lot, 1505 N.C. 62, High Point. Free. 336-431-5743.
The Salvation Army of High Point annual fall festival is Monday, Oct, 31, 5 to 7 p.m. at The Salvation Army Boys & Girls Club, 121 SW Cloverleaf Place, High Point. Free and open to the public. Free hot dogs and candy, a costume contest, bounce houses, and outdoor games. Food stations will close at 6:30 p.m., when the costume contest begins.
Living Water Baptist Church, 1300 Brentwood St., High Point, annual Fall Revival Thankful Tuesday will be each Tuesday night starting Nov. 1, at 7 p.m. The guest speaker for Nov. 1 will be the Rev. Dr. Daran Mitchell of Trinity AME Zion Church in Greensboro, along with his congregation and choir. All invited.
Trinity Memorial United Methodist Church, 7140 N.C. 62, Trinity, annual Fall Bazaar is Saturday, Nov. 5, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Baked goods and chicken stews available for purchase. Shop for nice bargain items at a like-new store. Baskets and a variety of gift items featured in silent auction.
WHOLENESS AND HEALING SERVICE
Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church, 1225 Chestnut Drive in High Point, annual Service of Wholeness and Healing is 5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6, in the chapel. Service is designed to help participants discover peace as they face illness and grief, as well as physical, emotional and spiritual pain. All are welcome. For information call the Rev. Lisa Tanico at 336-884-2204 or 336-253-8672.
Mitchell's Grove UMC, 3511 MLK Jr Drive, High Point is hosting a hot dog lunch every Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Two all-beef hot dogs with homemade chili, chips and beverage for only $6. Ongoing fundraiser for the church. Orders can be placed in the fellowship hall, or phoned in at 336-882-6657.
