Items for Faith Calendar, a listing of faith-based events, must include the complete name of any guest speaker and a street address for the event. Submissions may be mailed or delivered to the High Point Enterprise, 213 Woodbine St., High Point, NC 27260, by Tuesday to be published in the Friday edition. You also can email submissions to neighbors@hpenews.com. Include the name of the church in the subject line.
REVIVAL
Bethel Baptist Church, 1352 Cox Ave., High Point will host a revival at 7 p.m. Friday with Evangelist Leon Holyfied.
GOSPEL SINGING
Community Baptist Church, 9006 Hillsville Road, Trinity, is hosting Friday night singing at 7 p.m. Friday with Glory Train Bluegrass of Thomasville; on May 13 with Shannon Moody Smith; on May 20 with His Choice of Thomasville; on May 27 with Second Chance bluegrass of Welcome; on June 3 with Joyful Sounds of Greensboro; on June 10 with Bobby Marsh; on June 17 with New Journey of Thomasville; on June 24 with the Orange Family bluegrass of Mount Airy; and on July 1 with True Vine of Thomasville. For information call 336-861-8420 or Pastor Ty Thompson at 336-454-2146.
MINISTERS UNITED FOR CHRIST
Ministers United for Christ Thomasville and Vicinity monthly meeting is Saturday, May 7, at Cornerstone Church of Christ, 1102 Short St., Thomasville. All ministers asked to attend.
MUFFINS FOR MOM
Assistant Pastor Tonya Frost of Greenwood Hills Wesleyan Church, 2937 N. Main St., invites the community to Muffins for Moms on Sunday, May 8, at 9 a.m. Sunday school follows at 9:30 a.m. Interim Pastor Mark Klass will bring the 10:45 a.m. message.
MOTHER’S DAY SUNDAY
A Second Chance Ministry, 830 W. Green Drive, High Point, will celebrate Mother’s Day on Sunday, May 8, honoring all mothers. Master Sgt. Katrina McNeil of Ft. Bragg will be the guest speaker. For information call 336-862-0502.
FREE COMMUNITY DINNER
Hopewell United Methodist Church will host a free community dinner on May 13 from 5 to 7 p.m. Barbecue chicken, baked beans, slaw, desserts and drinks will be served. The church is located at 4540 Hopewell Church Road, Trinity.
YARD SALE
First United Methodist Church’s annual Yard Sale will be Saturday, May 14, 8 a.m. to 1 p.m., in the Allred Center, 512 N. Main St., High Point. Home furnishings, clothes, yard tools, and more.
BREAKFAST BUFFET
Hopewell United Methodist Church will host an all-you-can-eat breakfast buffet on May 21 at 4540 Hopewell Church Road, Trinity. Tickets: $10 adults and $5 children.
SUMMER KIDS MUSIC CAMP
All rising third-graders through high school seniors are invited to the free First United Methodist Church Summer Kids Music Camp. Group will meet Monday through Friday, 10:30 to 11:15 a.m. for two weeks (June 13-June 24) to learn about different types of music, how to play handbells, and how to read music. Visit www.fumc-highpoint.org/summermusiccamp to register or call 336-889-4429. Registration ends June 1.
GRIEF COUNSELING GROUP
First United Methodist Church of High Point Grief Counseling Group meetings 1-2 p.m. on the second and fourth Wednesday of each month and will be reading “Grief Day by Day” by Jan Warner. Anyone who is coping with the loss of a loved one, recent or past, is welcome. 336-889-4429.
HOT DOG LUNCH
Mitchell's Grove UMC, 3511 MLK Jr Drive, High Point will be hosting a Hotdog Lunch every Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Two all-beef hot dogs with homemade chili, chips and beverage for only $6. Ongoing fundraiser for the church. Orders can be placed in the fellowship hall, or phoned in at 336-882-6657.
