Items for Faith Calendar, a listing of faith-based events, must include the complete name of any guest speaker and a street address for the event. Submissions may be mailed or delivered to the High Point Enterprise, 213 Woodbine St., High Point, NC 27260, by Tuesday to be published in the Friday edition. You also can email submissions to neighbors@hpenews.com. Include the name of the church in the subject line.
Community Baptist Church, 9006 Hillsville Road, Trinity, is hosting Friday night singing at 7 p.m. on Oct. 7 with Mona Jo and Friends of Mocksville; on Oct. 14 with Southern Journey of Randleman; on Oct. 21 with Locust Grove Friends Bluegrass of Randleman; and on Oct. 28 with Shepherd’s Voice of Greensboro.
Hopewell United Methodist Church’s Free Community Dinner will be Oct. 7 from 5-7 p.m. Pork loin, pineapple casserole, slaw, desserts and drinks will be served. The church is located at 4540 Hopewell Church Road, Trinity.
Greenwood Hills Wesleyan Church, 2937 N. Main St., is having a Yard Sale on Saturday, Oct. 8, from 7:30 a.m. until noon in the church parking lot. Community invited to worship services at 10:45 a.m. every Sunday morning with Pastor Christopher Langham.
St. Mary’s United Methodist Church, 5583 Rockford Road, will celebrate its 142nd anniversary at its 9 a.m. service on Sunday, Oct. 9. Brunch will follow the service.
Hopewell United Methodist Church will host an all-you-can-eat Breakfast Buffet on Oct. 15 from 7 to 10 a.m. Omelets and hash brown casserole will also be served. Prices: $10 adults and $5 children. The church is located at 4540 Hopewell Church Road, Trinity.
Promise Baptist Church, 11 Maiden Park Drive, Thomasville, will hold revival services at 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, October 17-20. Pastor Darrell Cox, of Trinity Baptist Church in Mocksville, will be preaching Monday and Tuesday. Pastor HC Bowman, of Grace Memorial Baptist Church in Troy, will be preaching Wednesday and Thursday. Special singing nightly. For more information, contact Pastor David W. Hedrick at 336-382-7946.
First United Methodist Church, 512 N. Main St., High Point, will host a Candyland-themed trunk-or-treat in the parking lot on Saturday, Oct. 29, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Candy, snacks and fun for families with young children.
Fairfield United Methodist Church will host a Trunk-or-Treat on Sunday, Oct. 30 from 5 to 7 p.m. in the church parking lot, 1505 NC Hwy. 62 West, High Point. This is a free admission event with lots of candy, fun and a hot dog supper. Please call 336-431-5743 with questions.
WHOLENESS AND HEALING SERVICE
Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church annual Service of Wholeness and Healing will be 5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6, in the chapel. Service is designed to help participants discover peace as they face illness, grief, as well as physical, emotional, and spiritual pain. Church is located at 1225 Chestnut Drive in High Point. All are welcome. For information call the Rev. Lisa Tanico at 336-884-2204 or 336-253-8672.
Mitchell's Grove UMC, 3511 MLK Jr Drive, High Point is hosting a hot dog lunch every Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Two all-beef hot dogs with homemade chili, chips and beverage for only $6. Ongoing fundraiser for the church. Orders can be placed in the fellowship hall, or phoned in at 336-882-6657.
