GOSPEL SINGING
Community Baptist Church, 9006 Hillsville Road, Trinity, is hosting Friday night singing at 7 p.m. on Sept. 2 with By His Blood of Kannapolis.
QUAKER MEN’S GOLF TOURNAMENT
Archdale Friends Quaker Men’s 17th Annual Memorial Golf Tournament will be Thursday, Sept. 15, at Oak Hollow Golf Course. Shotgun start at 1 p.m. Fee: $60 per golfer/$240 per team. Hole sponsors and corporate sponsors are welcome. Registration deadline is Sept. 8. Call Mike Lohr at 336-210-4652 or the church at 336-431-2918 for more information.
FREE COMMUNITY DINNER
Hopewell United Methodist Church will host a free community dinner on Sept. 9 from 5 to 7 p.m. Baked spaghetti, salad, garlic bread, desserts and drinks will be served. The church is located at 4540 Hopewell Church Road, Trinity.
SANITIZER GIVEAWAY
More than $200,000 worth of hand sanitizers, sanitizing sprays, masks and disinfectant wipes will be given away on Saturday, Sept. 10, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Peters Auto Mall, 2857 S. Main St. and 3037 N. Main St. The giveaway is sponsored by Peters Auto Mall, Rich in Grace Ministries, Spokes of Hope and Matthew 25 Ministries.
HOMECOMING
Greenwood Baptist Church, 1010 Lexington Ave., Thomasville will observe Homecoming Sunday, Sept. 11. Darrell & Dawn Ritchie will be in concert at 9:30 a.m. and worship will be held at 10:30 a.m. with Dr. Steve Livengood. Lunch will follow the service.
HOMECOMING SERVICE
St. Mary’s United Methodist Church in Trinity will hold its annual Homecoming and Revival Service Sept. 11. Revs. LaTonye P. Torain and Timothy Webster, church pastors, will deliver the homecoming message. The Rev. Tamara Ingram, choir and congregation leader at Bass Chapel and Raleigh’s Crossroad United Methodist Churches, will be guest speaker at the 3 p.m. revival service. A fellowship lunch will be served following the morning service.
WOMEN’S RETREAT
Joytime Ministries’ annual Joytime Women’s Retreat takes place Friday and Saturday, Sept. 16-17, at The Church on 68 at 300 N.C. 68. Featuring High Point-based Christian author, speaker and radio personality Joy Greene and Mike Weaver, lead singer of the band Big Daddy Weave. Christian singer and musician Jason Crabb will perform. Local brother and sister duo Parker Webb and Hannah Ward, known as Guilford, will lead worship. WGHP TV Fox8 anchor Chad Tucker and his wife, Meredith Tucker, will be speakers. The topic of the event will be “steadfast faith.” Tickets are $22-$44 and can be purchased through www.eventbrite.com. For more information, contact Leigh Marlow at 336-288-3002 or lmarlow@triad.rr.com.
BREAKFAST BUFFET
Hopewell United Methodist Church’s all-you-can-eat breakfast buffet will be Sept. 17 from 7 to 10 a.m. There will also be omelets and hash brown casserole. Prices: $10 adults and $5 children. The church is located at 4540 Hopewell Church Road, Trinity.
FALL PRESCHOOL ENROLLMENT
There are still a few spots left at the Child Enrichment Center at First United Methodist Church. Half-day infant through transitional kindergarten classes offered. Visit www.childenrichment.net or call 336-889-3103 for more information.
MORNING WORSHIP SERVICE
Living Water Baptist Church, 1300 Brentwood St., will be having Morning Worship Service at 10 a.m on Sundays during August, and will return to 11 a.m. in September.
HOT DOG LUNCH
Mitchell’s Grove UMC, 3511 MLK Jr Drive, High Point will be hosting a hot dog lunch every Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Two all-beef hot dogs with homemade chili, chips and beverage for only $6. Ongoing fundraiser for the church. Orders can be placed in the fellowship hall, or phoned in at 336-882-6657.
