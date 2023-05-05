Items for Faith Calendar, a listing of faith-based events, must include the complete name of any guest speaker and a street address for the event. Submissions may be mailed or delivered to the High Point Enterprise, 213 Woodbine St., High Point, NC 27260. You also can email submissions to neighbors@hpenews.com. Include the name of the church in the subject line. The calendar runs each Friday and on other days on a space-available basis.
Community Baptist Church, 9006 Hillsville Road, Trinity, is hosting Friday night singing on May 12 with Straightaway of High Point; on May 19 with Glory Train of Thomasville; on May 26 with Shannon Moody Smith of Stanley; and on June 2 with Good News of Thomasville.
New Beginnings UMC, 609 Liberty Drive, Thomasville, will host a country breakfast Saturday, May 6, 7-10:30 a.m. Ham, sausage, bacon, biscuits, gravy, and eggs. Donations appreciated.
Covenant Church United Methodist will host Family Fun Day 2023 Saturday, May 6, 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Featuring games, inflatables, food, silent auction and more. Proceeds support youth summer missions trips. The church is at 1526 Skeet Club Road, High Point. 336-841-3242. www.CovenantChurchHighPoint.com
A Second Chance community ministry, 830 W. Green Drive, High Point, will celebrate women of honor on Sunday May 7, at 10:15 a.m. Guest speaker will be recently retired Sgt. Princess Bethea of Newport News, Virginia. For information call 336-862-0502.
Liberty Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 3809 Meadowbrook Drive, Trinity, will observe its Spring Revival on Sunday, May 7, starting at 3 p.m. The guest speaker will be the Rev. Robin Plummer with the congregation of First Baptist Church-Trinity.
A Blood Drive in Memory of Albert King will be held at Trinity Memorial United Methodist Church, 7140 N.C. 62, Trinity, 2:30 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday, May 9. To schedule an appointment, call the church at 336-431-1379 or visit www.redcrossblood.org. Appointments are strongly encouraged, but walk-ins will be seen as scheduling allows. All participants must have photo identification. For more information call Myra Dowdy at 336-259-9450.
Bethel Baptist Church, 1352 Cox Ave. in High Point, will have its Homecoming on Sunday, May 7, with Sunday school at 10 a.m. and the worship service at 11 a.m. It will have a revival Monday-Friday, May 8-12, with preaching by Evangelist Allen Barkley. Services are at 7 p.m. nightly.
Hopewell United Methodist Church, 4512 Hopewell Church Rd, Trinity, will host a Community Dinner 5-6:30 p.m. May 12. Beef tips, rice, mixed greens, rolls, drinks and desserts.
Hopewell United Methodist Church, 4512 Hopewell Church Rd, Trinity, will host an all-you-can-eat Breakfast Buffett 7-10 a.m. May 20. Country ham, sausage, bacon, grits, sausage gravy, pancakes, waffles, stewed apples, homemade biscuits, coffee, orange juice and milk. Also omelets and hash brown casserole. $10 adults, $5 children.
Wesley Memorial Church will host a Classic Car Cruise-In Saturday, June 10, at the church, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Featuring Kyle Petty, hot dogs, Kona ice, popcorn, bounce house and giveaways. Bring your classic car, bike or boat. The church is at 1225 Chestnut Drive, High Point. 336-884-2204. www.wesleymemorial.org.
St. Mary’s United Methodist Church, 5583 Rockford Drive, Trinity, is having a “2 for Tuesday” special every Tuesday 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., offering two hot dogs with homemade trimmings, a drink and chips for $6. Turkey dogs are $1 extra. For more information call 336-431-6013.
Mitchell's Grove United Methodist Church, 3511 MLK Jr. Drive, High Point, is hosting an ongoing hot dog lunch fundraiser every Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., serving two all-beef hot dogs with homemade chili, chips and a beverage for $6. Orders can be
placed in the fellowship hall or phoned in at 336-882-6657.
