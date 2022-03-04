MINISTERS UNITED FOR CHRIST
Ministers United for Christ Thomasville and Vicinity will meet today (March 5) at 10 a.m. at Cornerstone Church of Christ, 1102 Short St,. Thomasville.
FAITH CALENDAR
Items for Faith Calendar, a listing of faith-based events, must include the complete name of any guest speaker and a street address for the event. Submissions may be mailed or delivered to the High Point Enterprise, 213 Woodbine St., High Point, NC 27260, by Wednesday to be published in the Saturday edition. You also can email submissions to neighbors@hpenews.com. Include the name of the church in the subject line.
GREENWOOD HILLS WESLEYAN
Pastoral Candidate Wes Brown will bring the 10:45 a.m. Sunday, March 6 message to Greenwood Hills Wesleyan Church, 2937 N. Main St. A fellowship luncheon will follow the service. Everyone is welcome.
GOSPEL ANNIVERSARY
Sister Carolyn Lovely will be celebrating her 57th anniversary at the Morehead Recreation Center, 101 Price St., High Point, March 6 at 3 p.m. All groups, choirs, soloists and the public are invited to attend. 336-687-5218.
LENTEN RECITAL SERIES
Wesley Memorial United Methodist Church Lenten Recital Series will be held each Wednesday during Lent. Mini-concerts will be held from 12:15 p.m. to 12:45 p.m. in the Sanctuary starting March 9 and ending April 6. Programs are free and open to the public. The church is located at 1225 Chestnut Drive, High Point. For a list of performances call 336-812-4800.
FREE COMMUNITY DINNER
Hopewell United Methodist Church will host a Free Community Dinner on March 11 from 5-7 p.m. Meatloaf, green beans, mashed potatoes, dessert and drinks will be served. The church is located at 4540 Hopewell Church Road, Trinity.
BREAKFAST BUFFET
Hopewell United Methodist Church will host an all-you-can-eat Breakfast Buffet on March 19 from 7-10 a.m. Adults: $10 and $5 for children. The church is located at 4540 Hopewell Church Road, Trinity.
GRIEF SHARE
Grief Share will meet 3:30-5:30 p.m. Wednesdays through March 30 at Green Street Baptist Church, 303 N. Rotary Drive, High Point. Biblically based support group for anyone dealing with the loss of a loved one. Free child care available by reservation. Workbook cost $15. Register at 336-819-4356.
HOTDOG LUNCH
Mitchell’s Grove UMC, 3511 MLK Jr Drive, High Point will be hosting a Hotdog Lunch every Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Two all-beef hot dogs with homemade chili, chips and beverage for only $6. Ongoing fundraiser for the church. Orders can be placed in the fellowship hall, or phoned in at 336-882-6657.
GOSPEL SINGING
Community Baptist Church, 9006 Hillsville Road, Trinity, is hosting Friday night singing at 7 p.m. on March 11 with Billy Myers of Lexington; on March 18 with Brian Burchfield of Surgoinsville, Tennessee, who formerly was with Melody Trio and Divine Purpose; on March 25 with Terry Budwine of Jamestown; and on April 1 with By Grace Bluegrass of Madison. For information call 336-861-8420 or Pastor Ty Thompson at 336-454-2146.
FLASHLIGHT EGG HUNT
Wesley Memorial Church, 1225 Chestnut Drive, High Point, will host a Flashlight Easter Egg Hunt Friday, April 8, 6-8 p.m. in the sanctuary. For grades 3-5. $5 per person. Pizza for dinner. Registration is required. 336-812-4800.
EGGSTRAVAGANZA
Wesley Memorial Church is hosting its annual Easter EGGSTRAVAGANZA family event will be Sunday, April 10, 3-5 p.m. Registration required. 336-812-4800.
