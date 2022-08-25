Items for Faith Calendar, a listing of faith-based events, must include the complete name of any guest speaker and a street address for the event. Submissions may be mailed or delivered to the High Point Enterprise, 213 Woodbine St., High Point, NC 27260, by Tuesday to be published in the Friday edition. You also can email submissions to neighbors@hpenews.com. Include the name of the church in the subject line.
GOSPEL SINGING
Community Baptist Church, 9006 Hillsville Road, Trinity, is hosting Friday night singing at 7 p.m. on Aug. 26 with CJ and Calyn Shetley of Thomasville; and on Sept. 2 with By His Blood of Kannapolis.
OLD FASHIONED EVENING SERVICE
An Old Fashioned Evening Service will be hosted by Second Chance Ministry at 830 W. Green Drive, High Point on Sunday, Aug. 28 at 6 p.m. Pastor Bruce Wood of Gospel Tabernacle of Thomasville will be the guest speaker. Prison, parole, drug addiction, prostitution, hopeless, need prayer? Come on out. Food served afterward. For more information, call 336-862-0502.
NO SERVICE
Liberty Grove Missionary Baptist Church of Trinity will not host an 11 a.m. service on Sunday, Aug. 28. Its fellowship instead will be at Harshaw Grove Missionary Baptist Church in Randleman in observance of its Homecoming at 11 a.m. The guest speaker will be Evangelist Barbara Ann Carter, an associate of Liberty Grove Missionary Baptist Church.
UNDER THE SHELTER
Trinity Baptist Church, 6499 N.C. 62, Trinity, will host the Under the Shelter Concert Series on Aug. 28 with the Heath Brothers. Concert begins at 6 p.m. A love offering will be taken. Bring lawn chairs.
QUAKER MEN’S GOLF TOURNAMENT
Archdale Friends Quaker Men’s 17th Annual Memorial Golf Tournament will be Thursday, Sept. 15, at Oak Hollow Golf Course. Shotgun start at 1 p.m. Fee: $60 per golfer/$240 per team. Hole sponsors and corporate sponsors are welcome. Registration deadline is Sept. 8. Call Mike Lohr at 336-210-4652 or the church at 336-431-2918 for more information.
SANITIZER GIVEAWAY
More than $200,000 worth of hand sanitizers, sanitizing sprays, masks and disinfectant wipes will be given away on Saturday, Sept. 10, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Peters Auto Mall, 2857 S. Main St. and 3037 N. Main St. The giveaway is sponsored by Peters Auto Mall, Rich in Grace Ministries, Spokes of Hope and Matthew 25 Ministries.
HOMECOMING
Greenwood Baptist Church, 1010 Lexington Ave., Thomasville will observe Homecoming Sunday, Sept. 11. Darrell & Dawn Ritchie will be in concert at 9:30 a.m. and worship will be held at 10:30 a.m. with Dr. Steve Livengood. Lunch will follow the service.
WOMEN’S RETREAT
Joytime Ministries’ annual Joytime Women’s Retreat takes place Friday and Saturday, Sept. 16-17, at The Church on 68 at 300 N.C. 68. Featuring High Point-based Christian author, speaker and radio personality Joy Greene and Mike Weaver, lead singer of the band Big Daddy Weave. Christian singer and musician Jason Crabb will perform. Local brother and sister duo Parker Webb and Hannah Ward, known as Guilford, will lead worship. WGHP TV Fox8 anchor Chad Tucker and his wife, Meredith Tucker, will be speakers. The topic of the event will be “steadfast faith.” Tickets are $22-$44 and can be purchased through www.eventbrite.com. For more information, contact Leigh Marlow at 336-288-3002 or lmarlow@triad.rr.com
FALL PRESCHOOL ENROLLMENT
There are still a few spots left at the Child Enrichment Center at First United Methodist Church. Half-day infant through transitional kindergarten classes offered. Visit www.childenrichment.net or call 336-889-3103 for more information.
