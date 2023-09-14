Items for Faith Calendar, a listing of faith-based events, must include the complete name of any guest speaker and a street address for the event. Submissions may be mailed or delivered to the High Point Enterprise, 213 Woodbine St., High Point, NC 27260. You also can email submissions to neighbors@hpenews.com. Include the name of the church in the subject line. The calendar runs each Friday and on other days on a space-available basis.
GOSPEL SINGING
Community Baptist Church, 9006 Hillsville Road, Trinity, is hosting Friday night singing on Sept. 15 with Shepherd’s Voice of Greensboro; on Sept. 22 with Bobby Marsh of Seagrove; on Sept. 29 with Nu-Hi-Way bluegrass of Advance; and on Oct. 6 with Brad Hamilton of Thomasville.
BREAKFAST BUFFET
Hopewell United Methodist Church, 4540 Hopewell Church Road, Trinity, will host a breakfast buffet Saturday, Sept. 16, 7-10 a.m. All you can eat country ham, sausage, bacon, grits, sausage gravy, pancakes, waffles, stewed apples, homemade biscuits, eggs your way, coffee, orange juice and milk. Omelets and hash brown casserole also available. $10 adults and $5 children.
TRINITY BAPTIST REVIVAL
Trinity Baptist Church, 6499 N.C. 62, Trinity, will host its fall revival starting Sunday, Sept. 17, through Wednesday, Sept. 20. Guest speakers will be the Rev. Steve Jarvis (Sept. 17), the Rev. Michael Mabe (Sept. 18), the Rev. Randy Hobbs (Sept. 19) and the Rev. Roy Little (Sept. 20). For information call 336-434-1998 or email at: www.trinitybaptistnc.com
JEWEL BAPTIST HERITAGE DAY
Jewel Baptist Church, 2007 Dunmore Court, High Point will celebrate its 81st Heritage Day Sunday, Sept. 17, beginning at 10 a.m. The speaker will be Travis Yates. A meal will follow in the fellowship hall.
COMMUNITY DAY
Spring Hill United Methodist Church, 240 Spring Hill Church Road, will hold its annual Community Day 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16. Enjoy biscuits, fried apple pies, hot dog lunch, general store, bakery, yard sales, free children’s games and Hasty firetruck. Also drawings for a quilt and a charcuterie board, silent auction and the sale of frozen chicken pies. For more information call 336-847-1144.
MEN’S DAY
Liberty Grove Missionary Baptist Church, 3809 Meadowbrook Drive, Trinity, will observe Men’s Day on Sept. 17. Deacon Leroy Gyant will be the speaker for the 11 a.m. service. The Rev. Edward Smith will be the guest speaker for the 3 p.m. service, with the congregation and choir of Melita Grove Baptist Church in Asheboro.
COMMUNITY MEAL
Unity Wesleyan Church, 5289 Hopewell Church Road, Trinity, will host a free community “Meal and a Message” on Wednesday, Sept. 20, 7- 8 p.m. meatballs along with sides, desserts and drinks will be served, while listening to a devotional and live music. For more information, call 336-434-6380.
DIVORCE CARE
Green Street Baptist Church, 303 N. Rotary Drive, High Point, is offering 13 weekly classes for those dealing with separation or divorce. Classes are Tuesdays 6:30 — 8:30 p.m. through Nov. 14 in the church’s Fireside Room. Join any time. Free childcare available by reservation (infant to 11 years old). Cost is $20 for the workbook. Scholarships available. To register for the class and child care call 336-819-4356 or email penny@greenstreet.org.
GRIEF SHARE
Green Street Baptist Church, 303 N. Rotary Drive, High Point, is hosting 13 weekly classes for those dealing with the loss of a loved one on Wednesdays through Nov. 22, 6-7:30 p.m. in the church’s Fireside Room. Join any time. Free childcare available by reservation (infant to 11 years old). Cost is $20 for the workbook. Scholarships available. To register for the class and child care call 336-819-4356 or email penny@greenstreet.org.
WEDNESDAY SERVICES
St. Stephen AME Zion Church, 1012 Leonard Ave., High Point, resumed its WOW (Worship on Wednesday) Services. Services are from noon to 1 p.m. weekly in the Church Fellowship Hall. All are invited to attend.
HOT DOG FUNDRAISER
St. Mary’s United Methodist Church, 5583 Rockford Drive, Trinity, is having a “2 for Tuesday” special every Tuesday 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., offering two hot dogs with homemade trimmings, a drink and chips for $6. Turkey dogs are $1 extra. For more information call 336-431-6013.
HOT DOG LUNCH
Mitchell’s Grove United Methodist Church, 3511 MLK Jr. Drive, High Point, is hosting an ongoing hot dog lunch fundraiser every Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., serving two all-beef hot dogs with homemade chili, chips and a beverage for $6. Orders can be placed in the fellowship hall or phoned in at 336-882-6657.
