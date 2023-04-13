Items for Faith Calendar, a listing of faith-based events, must include the complete name of any guest speaker and a street address for the event. Submissions may be mailed or delivered to the High Point Enterprise, 213 Woodbine St., High Point, NC 27260. You also can email submissions to neighbors@hpenews.com. Include the name of the church in the subject line. The calendar runs each Friday and on other days on a space-available basis.
Gospel singing with "Good News" will be Saturday evening, April 15, at 6:30 p.m. at Groometown Baptist Church, 4202 Groometown Rd, Greensboro, NC 27407.
Mount Zion Baptist Church, 423 Cecil St., Thomasville, will have a revival Sunday-Wednesday, April 16-19, with services on Sunday at 11 a.m. and 6 p.m., and Monday through Wednesday at 7 p.m. nightly with Josh Melton. For more information contact Pastor Floyd Edwards at 336-688-5989.
Unity Wesleyan Church, 5289 Hopewell Church Road, Trinity, will be hosting a free community "Message & A Meal" on Wednesday, April 19, 7-8 p.m. Featuring a taco bar, and desserts and drinks will be served while listening to a devotional and live music. For information call 336-434-6380.
Archdale Friends Meeting Quaker Men will host a pancake breakfast Saturday, April 22, 8-11 a.m. $7 (children 7 and under eat free). Pancakes, fruit toppings, Cool Whip, sausage, coffee, milk, orange juice. Proceeds benefit Quaker Men ministries. Food will
be served in the gym. The address is 14 Trindale Road, Archdale (Family Life Center entrance).
The Moms in Prayer group of Archdale-Trinity is hosting a fundraiser Saturday, April 22, 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., at Crossover Community Church for the family of Mandy Rose. Rose is facing a potential need for a second double-lung transplant. The fundraiser will feature a spaghetti plate sale, silent auction, bake sale and split-pot raffle. All proceeds go to Rose and her family for medical bills. The church is located at 711 Knightdale Drive, High Point. Presale tickets required for spaghetti plate can be bought via Eventbrite or contacting a member of Moms in Prayer via Facebook.
New Bethel Baptist Church, 1116 Montlieu Ave., High Point, will honor youth past and present. If you are a former choir, youth group or Black Poets Society member, usher, Girl Scout, Boy Scout or even attended New Bethel in your youth, join Bethel on Sunday April 23, at the 10 a.m. worship service.
St. Stephen AME Zion Church celebrates its 122nd Church anniversary on April 23 at 10 a.m. The church is at 1012 Leonard Ave., High Point. The speaker will be Bishop Darryl B. Starnes Sr., presiding prelate for the Piedmont Episcopal District of the AME Zion Church. The service also features music from the Livingstone College Gospel Choir.
Unity Wesleyan Church, 5289 Hopewell Church Road, Trinity, will be hosting a yard sale on Saturday, April 29, from 7 a.m. to 12 p.m. A breakfast of plain and sausage biscuits along with
beverages will also be sold. Spaces may be purchased for $15. All proceeds will go to sending teens to youth camp. If interested in a spot, call or text 336-905-4408.
Baptists on a Mission will host a Mobile Dentist Ministry Saturday, April 29, at Vietnamese Baptist Church, 4240 Furniture Ave., Jamestown. Parents need to register in advance to schedule appointment. Contact Hung Nguyen at 336-848-4365 of thanh.hung1910@gmail.com
St. Mary’s United Methodist Church, 5583 Rockford Drive, Trinity, is having a “2 for Tuesday” special every Tuesday 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m., offering two hot dogs with homemade trimmings, a drink and chips for $6. Turkey dogs are $1 extra. For more information call 336-431-6013.
Mitchell's Grove United Methodist Church, 3511 MLK Jr. Drive, High Point, is hosting an ongoing hot dog lunch fundraiser every Thursday from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., serving two all-beef hot dogs with homemade chili, chips and a beverage for $6. Orders can be placed in the fellowship hall or phoned in at 336-882-6657.
