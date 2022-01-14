HIGH POINT — Students at Fairview Elementary School say learning in a new state-of-the-art science lab and STEM room makes school more fun.
As he watched a tiny robot move along the maze course of colored lines he drew, kindergarten student Ayden Atkins said he likes learning about robots.
“We have to make a track for them,” Atkins said. “The robot turns around and follows the color.”
The ability to teach elementary school students subjects in STEM, or science, technology, engineering and mathematics, was made possible through the first part of a three-year Innovative Partnership Grant from the state, Principal Abe Hege said. Any school in the state was allowed to apply. The Newcomers School in Greensboro was the only other in the Guilford County Schools system awarded a grant, which will provide more than $1 million over three years.“
“The idea of the grant is to expose our kids to engineering, math and science at a very high level at a very young age,” Hege said. “Case in point: Kindergarteners are coding right now. That is huge. It’s a job of the future. Fifty% of the jobs haven’t even been created.”
The grant allows flexibility to pay a teacher salary and buy robots, furniture, paint and other related needs. The school partnered with Greensboro-based Ed Direction and Salisbury-based BrickEd to source STEM equipment.
BrickEd owner Shirley Disseler, associate professor of education and STEM education program coordinator at High Point University, is another partner. She visits twice a week to assist Rachel Robertson, a K-5th grade STEM teacher at Fairview.
For the past few weeks, younger students have been using mTiny, an early education robot, to create programs with puzzle piece blocks, Robertson said. Her older students were able to use LEGO EV3, which uses iPad coding.
“They love coming here. As soon as they walk in the door, they say, ‘What are we doing today?’ ” Robertson said. “We’ve been doing robots a few weeks now in our technology unit. They’re getting good at coding.”
A second purpose of the grant is to allow students opportunities to see engineering and science outside of the classroom. Much of second- and third-year spending will include field trips to science museums, Hege said.
Exposing students to science before fifth grade and creating a love for different forms of science were among the reasons school administrators applied for the IPG, Hege and IPG Coach Fred Hoffmann said. They also wanted to provide the neighborhood school with a curriculum similar to a specialized magnet school.
“All of the things we will purchase over the three years are sustainable,” Hege said. “It will only strengthen. I see this as being a part of this school for years to come.”
Fifth-grade student Jacere Astrop said he enjoyed Hoffmann’s science lessons on weather and climate change.
Kenitah King, another fifth-grade student, said STEM learning has changed how she views school.
“I actually like it now because there’s new stuff to learn and to play with for experiments,” King said. “Now that I think about it, it’s actually kind of fun.”
