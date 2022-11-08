TRIAD — Longtime Rep. John Faircloth, R-Guilford, was won a close race late Tuesday night against Democratic challenger Brandon Gray in a rematch of their state House race from 2020.

With all 29 precincts reporting, Faircloth had 20,304 votes, or 52% to Gray’s 18,498 votes, or 48% in the 62nd House District that includes parts of High Point.

pjohnson@hpenews.com | 336-888-3528 | @HPEpaul

Trending Videos