HIGH POINT — State Rep. John Faircloth, R-Guilford, was reappointed Tuesday to his influential role on the House Appropriations Committee.
House Speaker Tim Moore, R-Cleveland, named Faircloth as a co-chairman of the committee that determines the House’s spending priorities for the $26 billion state budget. Faircloth will serve his fourth consecutive term as a co-chairman during the 2023-24 N.C. General Assembly session.
Faircloth, a retired High Point police chief and former city councilman, has used his role on the committee in the past six years to secure state funding for the High Point Market and local nonprofits. Faircloth first was elected to the House in 2010 in a district covering parts of High Point.
“As a state representative, one of my main priorities is the economy and North Carolina budget; so I look forward to the work that will be done this session,” Faircloth told The High Point Enterprise.
Other representatives in the area legislative delegation received key leadership roles.
Rep. Jon Hardister, R-Guilford and House majority whip, will serve as a co-chairman of the House Education Appropriations Committee. Hardister was also named a co-chairman of the Education Universities Committee and a vice chairman of the University of North Carolina Board of Governors Nominations Committee.
Rep. Larry Potts, R-Davidson, was named a co-chairman of the House Health and Human Service Appropriations Committee. Potts also will serve as senior co-chairman of the Health Committee.
Rep. Sam Watford, R-Davidson, was named a co-chairman of the Local Government Committee.
Rep. Cecil Brockman, D-Guilford, was named a vice chairman of the Education K-12 Committee.
Rep. Pricey Harrison, D-Guilford, was named a vice chairwoman of the Environment Committee.
