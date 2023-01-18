HIGH POINT — State Rep. John Faircloth, R-Guilford, was reappointed Tuesday to his influential role on the House Appropriations Committee.

House Speaker Tim Moore, R-Cleveland, named Faircloth as a co-chairman of the committee that determines the House’s spending priorities for the $26 billion state budget. Faircloth will serve his fourth consecutive term as a co-chairman during the 2023-24 N.C. General Assembly session.

