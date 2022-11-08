TRIAD — Longtime Rep. John Faircloth, R-Guilford, was locked in a close race late Tuesday night against Democratic challenger Brandon Gray in a rematch of their state House race from 2020.

With 18 of 29 precincts reporting, Faircloth had 15,647 votes, or 51% to Gray’s 14,814 votes, or 49% in the 62nd House District that includes parts of High Point.

