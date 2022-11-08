TRIAD — Longtime Rep. John Faircloth, R-Guilford, was locked in a close race late Tuesday night against Democratic challenger Brandon Gray in a rematch of their state House race from 2020.
With 18 of 29 precincts reporting, Faircloth had 15,647 votes, or 51% to Gray’s 14,814 votes, or 49% in the 62nd House District that includes parts of High Point.
Faircloth, a retired High Point Police Department chief and former city councilman, is one of the most powerful members of the Piedmont Triad legislative delegation as a co-chairman of the House Appropriations Committee. Gray is a small business owner from Oak Ridge.
Another local House race wasn’t as competitive. Rep. Cecil Brockman, D-Guilford, was soundly beating Republican challenger Bob Blasingame of Jamestown in the 60th House District that covers parts of High Point. With nine of 30 precincts reporting, Brockman had 9,855 votes, or 63%, to Blasingame’s 5,954 votes, or 37%.
Faircloth and Brockman are the only two High Point residents in the 170-member N.C. General Assembly.
Sen. Michael Garrett, D-Guilford, was leading Republican challenger Richard “Josh” Sessoms in the redrawn 27th Senate District that covers most of High Point. With 29 of 65 precincts reporting, Garrett had 27,263 votes, or 56%, to Sessoms’ 21,062 votes, or 44%, based on unofficial returns from the Guilford County Board of Elections.
In an area open seat contest, Republican Brian Biggs, vice chairman of the Randolph County Board of Education, was on his way to defeating Democrat Susie Scott in the 70th House District that covers northern Randolph County. With two of 12 precincts reporting, Biggs had 14,736 votes, or 78%, to Scott’s 4,194 votes, of 22%
Biggs would succeed longtime Rep. Pat Hurley, R-Randolph, whom Biggs defeated in the GOP primary this past May.
Rep. Sam Watford, R-Davidson, was on his way to defeating Democratic challenger Dennis S. Miller in the 80th House District that covers eastern Davidson County.
With four of 22 precincts reporting, Watford had 13,535 votes, or 76%, to Miller’s 4,225 votes, or 24%. Miller didn’t actively campaign because after the candidate filing period ended this past March he took a job with a state government agency.
Rep. Larry Potts, R-Davidson, was beating Democratic challenger Joe Watkins in the 81st House District that covers western Davidson County. With three of 21 precincts reporting, Potts had 13,280 votes, or 73%, to Watkins’ 4,980 votes, or 27%.
Sen. Dave Craven, R-Randolph, was outdistancing Democratic challenger Brooke Crump in a redrawn 29th Senate District that covers most of Randolph County. With 17 of 62 precincts reporting, Craven had 32,964 votes, or 71%, to Crump’s 12,987, or 29%.
Sen. Steve Jarvis, R-Davidson, was beating Democratic challenger Monique Johnson in the 30th Senate District redrawn to cover all of Davidson and Davie counties. With seven of 57 precincts reporting, Jarvis had 26,949 votes, or 75%, to Johnson’s 9,128, or 25%.
