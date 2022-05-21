HIGH POINT — High Point won’t be joining the ranks of other cities that enforce federal fair housing laws, at least for now.
The City Council on Monday voted against adopting an ordinance that would empower the city to investigate complaints from residents about discrimination in housing practices and — if necessary — take cases to federal court.
The city’s Human Relations Commission and a council committee had recommended that the city set up its own fair housing program after determining there is a need to provide the service on a local level.
The city’s practice has been to screen housing discrimination complaints they receive and, if they rise to the level of a case that warrants investigation, refer them to the North Carolina Human Relations Commission.
Greensboro, Winston-Salem, Durham, Charlotte/Mecklenburg County and Orange County are the only local jurisdictions in the state that have their own fair housing programs.
Proponents failed to get the two-thirds vote of council that was required to enact the ordinance, garnering only five votes in favor: Michael Holmes, Cyril Jefferson, Tyrone Johnson, Monica Peters and Chris Williams.
Mayor Jay Wagner and council members Wesley Hudson, Victor Jones and Britt Moore voted against it. Supporters said they planned to try to bring the ordinance back up for reconsideration by council, although doing so would also require a two-thirds vote.
If the ordinance had passed, the plan was to create a city “human relations specialist” position to process and investigate housing discrimination complaints.
Wagner said the city currently only sends roughly one complaint a month to the state, which isn’t enough to justify the expense of the city taking on this service.
Most cases involve complaints on the basis of a disability.
“I don’t think we need to create a whole new level of bureaucracy to deal with one case,” he said. “I don’t think the demand is there. It just seems to me that this is a solution in search of a problem.”
But supporters of the ordinance argued that the scale of need is far greater than what’s reflected in the numbers, because tenants often are afraid to reach out or get discouraged when they learn the city doesn’t handle fair housing cases directly.
“I field a ton of those calls,” said Williams. “That doesn’t count the ones that do not call because they’ve been discouraged in the past.”
Advocates also pointed out that, if High Point had a fair housing program, the city would have access to federal funding for training and outreach.
“If this is a consideration over how much money we’re spending, we’re splitting hairs,” said Jefferson. “I’ve seen us spend five times that amount on so many countless other things.”
He said the city can provide fair housing services more effectively than someone at the state level and that it should be a priority for the city to do this as housing prices and rents are rising.
The city once had a fair housing ordinance but repealed it in 2016 because it didn’t meet federal standards and was unenforceable.
“The impetus to change how we did it was mainly coming to us from the Realtors,” said Wagner.
“There were landlords, as I recall, who felt they were being harassed by tenants who were attempting to file frivolous cases.”
This time, the High Point Regional Association of Realtors endorsed the ordinance, president Madalyn Kunow told the council.
“I can say that, as an industry, we are much more acutely aware of the fair housing issues that are happening in this country right now,” she said. “That’s why we have come in to say we want this to come back to High Point.”
pkimbrough@hpenews.com | 336-888-3531
