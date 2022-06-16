HIGH POINT – The founder of a network of vision care centers has joined High Point University’s Access to Innovators Program.
Sue Downes, the CEO and co-founder of MyEyeDr and a resident of northern Virginia, is HPU’s Health Care Expert in Residence. Downes is also the vice chairwoman of HPU’s Strickland Women’s Leadership Council.
Downes had an extensive career in the eye care industry prior to starting the company and has worked in almost every area of the eye care field for more than 30 years.
From one office in 2001, Downes led the MyEyeDr brand to add more than 800 locations across 27 states and the District of Columbia.
In addition, Downes is the recipient of several prestigious honors, including the 2011 Most Influential Woman award, the 2012 Smart CEO award for Entrepreneurial Spirit, the 2015 ACG Corporate Growth Award, and she was named the Optical Women’s Association 2016 winner of the Pleiades Award. In 2018, she was named the Person of Vision by Prevent Blindness.
Her son, Grant Healey, is a member of High Point University’s class of 2021.
