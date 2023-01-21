HIGH POINT — Families who have relied on extra federal benefits to counter food hardship since the outset of the coronavirus pandemic are set to lose that help in a little more than a month.

Emergency COVID-19 allotments through the Food and Nutrition Services program, commonly referred to as food stamps, began in March 2020. Because of a federal change that takes effect at the first of March for all states, the average benefit per person per day in North Carolina will decrease from $8.12 to $5.45, a drop of about $80 a month per person, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services reports.

Trending Videos