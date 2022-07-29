HIGH POINT – A Novant Health heart expert will share his expertise with patients and caregivers during a lung cancer group meeting in High Point next week.
Dr. Kenneth Edward Bodek, who specializes in cardiovascular disease at Novant Health Cardiology in Winston-Salem, will discuss ways the heart and lungs affect lung cancer patients during the meeting of Triad LiveLung at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 3, at the Courtyard by Marriott, 1000 Mall Loop Road, High Point.
