RANDOLPH COUNTY — The workers losing their jobs at Klaussner Furniture Industries Inc. this week will try to rely on an expanding Randolph County economy to find new opportunities for a paycheck.

Asheboro- based Klaussner abruptly announced it is closing all operations and laying off its entire workforce, which includes more than 800 workers in Randolph County and the Piedmont. The company, which has provided local jobs for the past 60 years, cited the unexpected cutoff of funding from its lender.