RANDOLPH COUNTY — The workers losing their jobs at Klaussner Furniture Industries Inc. this week will try to rely on an expanding Randolph County economy to find new opportunities for a paycheck.
Asheboro- based Klaussner abruptly announced it is closing all operations and laying off its entire workforce, which includes more than 800 workers in Randolph County and the Piedmont. The company, which has provided local jobs for the past 60 years, cited the unexpected cutoff of funding from its lender.
The shutdown takes place during what has otherwise been a strong run of new business announcements and expansions in Randolph County, which state Rep. Brian Biggs, R-Randolph, said should help Klaussner workers reenter the labor force.
“We are hopeful that the continued attractiveness of North Carolina and Randolph County will continue to drive new opportunities,” Biggs said.
In the past several years Randolph County has secured several major new employers or expansions of existing employers. They include:
• Toyota Motor Corp. is building its first North American electric vehicle battery manufacturing complex at the Greensboro-Randolph Megasite near Liberty in the northeastern part of Randolph County.
This past April, a Toyota executive told an audience gathered for a program at High Point University that the company intends to hire 600 to 700 workers by the end of this year and remains on track to eventually employ 2,100 workers for what would be one of the largest economic development projects in state history.
• Energizer Holdings Inc. announced earlier this year that the company will invest $43 million to expand its battery production and packaging facilities in Asheboro. The expansion is expected to add 178 new positions to Energizer’s 411 current full-time jobs at the production facility.
• Japan-based Sumitomo Forestry America Inc. announced this past December that it will invest $19.5 million and create 129 jobs at an Archdale site near Interstate 85 for a manufacturing and distribution facility that will produce building materials, such as roof trusses, floor trusses and wall panels used in residential housing, wooden commercial structures and multifamily buildings.
Randolph County has maintained a healthy job market since the area and national economy emerged from the sudden slump at the outset of the coronavirus pandemic. The state Department of Commerce reported last week that Randolph County’s unemployment rate in June was 3.7%, down from 4% in June of last year. An unemployment rate at or below 5% is considered an indicator of a robust economy.
