HPTNWS-10-22-22 VIOLENCE.jpg

Melodie Smith-Golden runs a support group seeking to remove the stigma that domestic violence victims often feel.

 GUY LUCAS | HPE

HIGH POINT — Melodie Smith-Golden was in her first violent relationship when she was 16.

Decades later and now running a support group for young women suffering from domestic violence, the youngest victim she has met was 14.

Trending Videos