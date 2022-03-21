THOMASVILLE – The former superintendent of the Thomasville City Schools is returning to the N.C. Department of Public Instruction for the third time.
Maria Pitre-Martin will become director of board operations and policy for the State Board of Education, which oversees DPI, board chair Eric Davis announced earlier this month. She is taking over for Deanna Townsend-Smith, who is leaving to become the Senior Director of the Dudley Flood Center for Educational Equity and Opportunity at the Public School Forum of North Carolina.
Pitre-Martin, 55, led the Thomasville school system from July 2013 to May 2016.
Before coming to Thomasville, Pitre-Martin served as DPI’s director of K-12 curriculum and instruction, and she left Thomasville to become DPI’s chief academic and digital learning officer. She left DPI in 2019 to become superintendent of the Petersburg City Public Schools in Virginia.
