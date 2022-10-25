HIGH POINT – Three local groups are inviting the public to join them on Wednesday from 5:30 to 8 p.m. to talk about the problems of guns, violence and crime in High Point along with the strategies to combat them and possible solutions.
The event will be at the Golden Doors Lounge at 2025 Brentwood St.
iGreg Commander of the nonprofit Commander Peace Academy Inc. said he wants men “to come together from communities that are in danger.”
“We have failed in our communities because there is a lack of a strong male presence in position to maintain order. We want men to share their voice on how we may sustain our future,” Commander said.
CPA, Brothers Organized to Serve Others, and Uniting Black Men for Change joined to organize the event.
The event is free with refreshments. There will also be a cash bar. RSVP to CPA at 336-991-3524.
