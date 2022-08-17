HIGH POINT – A local school advocacy group will spotlight local educators who it says have gone above and beyond expectations inside and outside the classroom.
The High Point Schools Partnership will honor the 24 outstanding educators on Friday at its annual Extraordinary Educators Luncheon.
The event, to be held at 11:30 a.m. at the High Point Country Club, will bring together leaders from across Guilford County, including state Rep. Amos Quick, D-Guilford, who will host the program.
Principals from each Guilford County school in High Point were asked to nominate a teacher that stood out this year.
“Teachers have gone above and beyond these last two years to make sure students felt supported and were learning even as we all dealt with the unpredictability of a pandemic,” said Dawn Spencer, the partnership’s program coordinator, who also is a former principal. “Each of the honorees is inspiring.”
Also at the event, Ann Busby, a longtime educator and community advocate, will be presented with the Margaret Bourdeaux Arbuckle Award. Busby is the former executive director of High Point Communities in Schools and serves on the board of the High Point Community Foundation. The award is named after Guilford Education Alliance’s former executive director and is given out annually to community leaders who demonstrate a strong vision and passion for children’s equitable access to a quality education.
The public may buy tickets for the event by contacting Dawn Spencer at dspencer@GEANC.org. Individual tickets are $30.
