JAMESTOWN – Local families in need can pick up back-to-school items at an event this weekend.
Renaissance Church, 5114 Harvey Road in Jamestown, is partnering with CityServe of the Triad for “A Day of Love” to provide free backpacks with school supplies, groceries, clothes, shoes and household items on Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon. Free haircuts also will be provided by professional stylists, and the Renaissance Food Bank will be on hand distributing groceries, including fresh produce and baked goods.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.