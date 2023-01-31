GUILFORD COUNTY – Families are invited to a Wednesday event to learn more about the 47 schools and 66 elementary, middle and high school programs in Guilford County that prepare students for future jobs.

The GCS Choice Showcase, 5:30-8 p.m. at the Greensboro Coliseum Special Events Center, is being held in person for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Trending Videos