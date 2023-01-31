GUILFORD COUNTY – Families are invited to a Wednesday event to learn more about the 47 schools and 66 elementary, middle and high school programs in Guilford County that prepare students for future jobs.
The GCS Choice Showcase, 5:30-8 p.m. at the Greensboro Coliseum Special Events Center, is being held in person for the first time since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
GCS Choice Schools and Programs is a nationwide leader in providing innovative educational options for K-12 students and families. The schools and programs offer students the opportunity to learn the way they learn best and be mentored by passionate and knowledgeable teachers and staff.
Applications are now posted online at gcsnc.schoolmint.net. The application window for Choice schools closes on Feb. 20 at 5 p.m.
Families new to GCS can also tour a school bus and lunch line. They will also be able to learn about the different resources available to families in the district.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.