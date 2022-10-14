GUILFORD COUNTY – Given the dearth of minority physicians in North Carolina and elsewhere in the country, several groups are organizing a youth summit that aims to inspire students to consider careers in health care while laying the foundation for their success.

The Greensboro Medical Society, Old North State Medical Society, Guilford County Schools, Cone Health and North Carolina A&T State University are working with Black Men in White Coats, an organization that has a demonstrated ability to attract Black and Brown students into the field of medicine.

