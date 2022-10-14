GUILFORD COUNTY – Given the dearth of minority physicians in North Carolina and elsewhere in the country, several groups are organizing a youth summit that aims to inspire students to consider careers in health care while laying the foundation for their success.
The Greensboro Medical Society, Old North State Medical Society, Guilford County Schools, Cone Health and North Carolina A&T State University are working with Black Men in White Coats, an organization that has a demonstrated ability to attract Black and Brown students into the field of medicine.
The Black Men in White Coats – Greensboro Youth Summit will bring together an estimated 500 students, parents, educators, clinicians and community leaders at the N.C. A&T Student Center, 1403 John W. Mitchell Drive, 1-5 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 6.
Youths who do not see themselves represented in a profession tend not to see it as an option as a future career pathway, Black Men in White Coats said in a press release.
“Black men are increasingly less likely to attend medical school and hold careers as doctors in the United States, and this decline in the availability of Black doctors exacerbates racial disparities in access and quality of health care,” the release said.
The youth summit will provide hands-on activities such as suturing, dissections, exam basics, and interpretation of radiological studies. There also will be educational sessions for parents and guardians. Also, it will provide mentorship from local physicians.
