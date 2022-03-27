HIGH POINT
Lane Evans says his hometown of High Point is where he developed a passion for tennis that eventually led to him becoming one of the best teaching professionals in the country.
Evans, now an Oklahoma resident, lived in High Point through his freshman year at High Point Central in the late 1970s and started playing tennis long before he left.
“I would cut through the woods from my house and play at Mohawk Park,” Evans said. “I’d take a broom and a dust pan and sweep all the glass and rocks from the courts. I didn’t do anything like that around the house.
“But I’d drag anyone from the neighborhood down there and play and play.”
Evans, who has been a teaching pro since 1983 and is now at the Westwood Tennis Center in Norman, Oklahoma, is so well respected that he was voted to receive the 2021 U.S. Professional Tennis Association’s Alex Gordon Professional of the Year Award last fall.
According to the USPTA website, the award “recognizes a member who, over a calendar year, has demonstrated exemplary achievement in seven areas, including: the USPTA, allied organizations, club achievements, career development, volunteerism, coaching achievements and playing achievements.”
Evans became a finalist for the award by being named the professional of the year for the Missouri Valley Division, which includes Nebraska, Oklahoma, Missouri, Iowa and Kansas and is one of 17 divisions of the USPTA. All 17 divisions are involved in the selection process.
He also won the Professional of the Year Award in 2016 for the USPTA’s Southern Division while he was the pro at a club in Hendersonville.
“This award is so meaningful because it is really a career achievement,” Evans said. “Many of my close and neighborhood friends from High Point remember seeing me riding my bike all over town to hit tennis balls wherever I could find someone to hit. They were there from the beginning of what will most likely be a 50-plus-year career. What a great journey it has been and is still going. I could not ask for anything greater than that.”
Evans said he considers it a career achievement award.
“The odds of somebody winning it once and then having another great year are astronomical,” Evans said. “It’s never happened.”
Evans started playing when he was 8. When he was in junior high at Northeast, he and others were allowed to form a team, although there was not a formal program.
After his freshman year at High Point Central, Evans’ family moved to Arizona and then two years later to Gastonia, where he played for Hunter Huss High as a senior and was one of the top juniors in North Carolina. He said he had several college offers and chose High Point College.
The Panthers made runs in the NAIA tournament twice while Evans was a team member. After completing his senior season in 1980, he left before graduating so that he could start playing in pro tournaments. After a few events, he realized that he wasn’t good enough to make a living and instead became a teaching pro.
Evans got his first real taste of teaching tennis under Herb Bolick at Willow Creek Country Club.
“One of the major takeaways I got from him was my demeanor on the court,” Evans said. “I have to be calm and I have to be collected and organized.”
Evans’ first teaching job was at the Country Club of North Carolina, and he later landed his first director of tennis job at Old Town Club in Winston-Salem.
He eventually kept a promise to his mother and got his college degree by taking six courses — three at a community college near Hendersonville while he was a club pro there, and three through HPU — and walked with the Class of 2010.
“When I was a student back in the late ’70s, I was awful,” Evans said. “I wasn’t focused. I didn’t apply myself at all. I sort of rambled through and my grades reflected that. I look at it and it’s embarrassing.”
Evans took the community college course during the winter, when he wasn’t busy giving lessons, but the classes at HPU were during the summer.
“That was a tough little stretch there,” Evans said. “But it paved the way for an education journey for me in my sport. I’m a master fitness trainer. I’m a master tennis performance specialist. ... I have 2,500 education credits with the USPTA. I became a master pro two years ago, and that’s not easy to do because you have to be an elite pro for 10 years. I’ve parlayed that into speaking around the country. I’ve taken my education and made it work for me, which is a total about-face.”
Evans moved from North Carolina to Norman three years ago to take over a business that employed his wife, a business specializing in traffic accident investigation and reconstruction. Evans said he gives lessons in the early morning and evenings at Westwood and is involved with business during the day. Evans estimates he has investigated about 300 crashes.
“I know I can’t play tennis forever, and I was looking for something else, so I decided to try it,” Evans said. “It’s been successful, but the tennis hasn’t taken a back seat.”
In addition to his clients at Westwood, he teaches underserved youth through a program at the Will Rogers Tennis Center in Oklahoma City.
Evans said he loves living in Oklahoma but would certainly return to High Point for one thing: to resurrect the tennis program at HPU. Evans said he has written letters to HPU about reviving the program, offering his services as coach.
“I’ve got a High Point clause everywhere I’ve been,” Evans said. “If High Point University adds a team and I get the job, I’m leaving without notice. I would go right away and do that. It means that much to me. It would be a great way to end my career.”
No matter what happens, Evans will always consider High Point home.
“It always comes back to High Point,” he said.
gsmith@hpenews.com | 336-888-3519
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.