HIGH POINT — Ethnicraft USA, a subsidiary of a Belgian furniture brand, will build its North American headquarters in High Point, the city’s Economic Development Corp. announced Monday.
The company’s Chief Operating Officer Stephane Huybrechts said construction will begin next week on an $18 million, 160,000-square-foot office, showroom and warehouse facility at 750 Gallimore Dairy Road in the Gallimore Industrial Center that will open in 2024.
Ethnicraft USA bought a 17-acre tract in the industrial park — which is in far north High Point, just south of Interstate 40 — last week for $2.5 million.
The company, which makes wooden and upholstered furniture for the residential and office markets, was founded in Antwerp, Belgium 25 years ago and first entered the North American market in 2017.
Ethnicraft USA currently employs about 50 people at an office and three warehouses in High Point.
The new headquarters will consolidate its existing locations and double its current warehouse and distribution storage capacity.
“Our growth in the U.S. had brought us to a point that we need more distribution space for increased inventory levels,” said Huybrechts. “It was partially driven by (demand) for furniture during COVID, but I think our presence in the U.S. keeps increasing, and this will help us with being more efficient and provide better customer experience.”
The City Council in July 2022 authorized $127,949 in incentives for the project, which will include retaining 43 existing positions and adding 25 new ones.
The Ethnicraft USA headquarters will be constructed by Winston-Salem general contractor Landmark Builders of the Triad.
The company purchased the land from Davidson Craven, the developer of the industrial park, which includes three other occupants: LLFlex, a manufacturer of packaging and industrial laminate products; Carpigiani, an Italian distributor of frozen dessert equipment; and HandCraft Services, a provider of medical linen and apparel products, as well as an industrial laundry service for health care clients.
