HIGH POINT — Ethnicraft USA, a subsidiary of a Belgian furniture brand, will build its North American headquarters in High Point, the city’s Economic Development Corp. announced Monday.

The company’s Chief Operating Officer Stephane Huybrechts said construction will begin next week on an $18 million, 160,000-square-foot office, showroom and warehouse facility at 750 Gallimore Dairy Road in the Gallimore Industrial Center that will open in 2024.