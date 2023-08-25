HIGH POINT — The High Point Enterprise’s newsroom took home 23 awards Thursday night in the N.C. Press Association’s annual News, Editorial and Photojournalism contest, including first place for overall general excellence for news in its division.
The Enterprise’s advertising staff won 11 awards in the Best Advertising Contest, which were also presented Thursday in a ceremony in Raleigh.
Publisher Rick Thomason congratulated the news and advertising staffs for their showing at the ceremony.
“For a small staff to bring home 34 awards — 23 news and 11 advertising — indicates a high level of not just productivity but also quality work that serves readers and advertisers alike. These seasoned professionals are dedicated to their craft and their community, and I am proud they have been recognized by their peers for their stellar work.”
Reporter Jimmy Tomlin, who has been at The Enterprise for more than 30 years, led the newsroom with 11 awards, including first place in the categories of Lighter Columns, Headline Writing, Arts and Entertainment Reporting, and Religion & Faith Reporting.
Tomlin also won second place in five categories — Serious Columns, Sports Columns (for sports-themed entries in his “High Point Confidential” series), Feature Writing, News Enterprise and Arts and Entertainment Reporting — and third place in Sports Feature Writing and Profile Features.
Photographer Laura Greene, who has been with the paper for nine years, won first place in two categories — Sports Photography and Photo Page or Essay — and second place in two categories — General News Photography and Feature Photography.
Paul B. Johnson, who has been with the paper for 25 years, won first place in Election/Political Reporting and third place in City, County Government Reporting. Johnson and Editor Guy Lucas, who has been with the paper for three years, co-wrote an entry that won second place in Business Writing.
In addition to the award Lucas won along with Johnson, he won second place in Lighter Columns.
The Enterprise also won three awards in categories for entries that involved the entire news staff: first place in Special Section (for the 2022 edition of the annual “Community Pulse” section), and third place in two categories — Community Coverage, and Magazine or Niche Publication (for the 2022 edition of the annual “Hometowns” publication).
The Enterprise’s advertising awards were led by the sweepstakes award overall, and by Sandy Southards, who won first place in two categories, Use of Color and Entertainment Ad; second place in Health Care/Medical Ad; and third place in two categories, Institutional Ad and Health Care/Medical Ad.
Amanda Duncan won first place in two categories, Service Ad in a Niche Publication and Health Care/Medical Ad; and third place in two categories, Use of Color and Small Ad.
Roger Boyd was third place in Entertainment Ad.
