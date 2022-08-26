HIGH POINT — The High Point Enterprise’s newsroom took home 13 awards Thursday night in the North Carolina Press Association’s annual News, Editorial and Photojournalism contest.
The Enterprise’s advertising staff took home nine awards in the Best Advertising Contest, which were also presented Thursday.
Awards were presented in Raleigh during the press association’s first in-person ceremony since February 2020. The 2021 ceremony was held online because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Enterprise Publisher Nancy Baker said it was a performance to be proud of, particularly because the press association consolidated its divisions this year, putting The Enterprise into competition with a larger number of newspapers than in prior years.
“Year after year we continue to bring home awards for both news and advertising. I hope the community realizes how lucky they are to have our folks covering the High Point community,” she said. “Our reporters not only report the news, weave the stories of High Point people and design ad campaigns for the area’s business community, they love this community and are invested in it, and it shows.”
Reporter Jimmy Tomlin, who has been at The Enterprise for more than 30 years, led the newsroom with six awards, including first place in the Headline Writing category.
Tomlin also won second place in four categories — Serious Columns, Lighter Columns, Feature Writing and Beat Feature Reporting — and third place in Sports Columns (for sports-themed entries in his “High Point Confidential” series).
Photographer Laura Greene, who has been with the paper for eight years, won second place in Feature Photography and third place in two categories, Sports Photography and General News Photography.
Michael Lindsay, who has been covering local sports for The Enterprise for 11 years, won second place in Sports Photography.
Guy Lucas, who has been the editor of The Enterprise for two years, won second place in Editorials.
Lindsay and Greer Smith together won third place Sports Coverage, a category that involves submitting a full month’s stories.
Paul B. Johnson, who has been with the paper for 25 years, won third place in News Feature Writing.
The Enterprise’s advertising awards were led by Sandy Southards, who won first place in the Entertainment Ad category; second place in two categories, Use of Color and Small Ad; and third place in Health Care/Medical Ad.
Amanda Duncan won second place in Home Furnishings and Appliances Ad and third place in two categories, Service Ad in a Niche Publication and Advertising Campaign.
Roger Boyd won third place in Food Ad.
Southards, Duncan and Boyd together won third place in Special Section for the “Community Pulse” publication.
