HIGH POINT — Do you know a young person in the community who demonstrates leadership and a devotion to giving back to the community?
The High Point Enterprise wants to hear from you.
Updated: September 5, 2022 @ 3:56 pm
The Enterprise is accepting nominations for local youth to be profiled in our annual Hometowns publication. This year’s theme is “The Leaders of Tomorrow.”
We are looking for youth from kindergarten to age 20 from High Point and our surrounding readership area who are more active than your typical student or youth leader. Perhaps you know of a young person who actively engages in community volunteerism, or has shown initiative in entrepreneurship or philanthropy beyond what we typically see in young people.
Submissions should include the name of the nominee, contact information for the nominee and/or parent or guardian, and a little bit about what makes this young person stand out among his or her peers. Nominations are due Friday, Sept. 9. Email nominations to: jfeeney@hpenews.com
The section publishes in November.
