HIGH POINT — The company that owns The High Point Enterprise is buying six more newspapers in North Carolina, including one each in Davidson and Randolph counties.

Paxton Media Group announced Friday the purchase of The Dispatch of Lexington, The Courier-Tribune of Asheboro, The Times-News of Burlington, The Free Press of Kinston, the New Bern Sun Journal and The Daily News of Jacksonville from Gannett, the parent company of USA Today and more than 200 local newspapers across the country.

