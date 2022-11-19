HIGH POINT — The company that owns The High Point Enterprise is buying six more newspapers in North Carolina, including one each in Davidson and Randolph counties.
Paxton Media Group announced Friday the purchase of The Dispatch of Lexington, The Courier-Tribune of Asheboro, The Times-News of Burlington, The Free Press of Kinston, the New Bern Sun Journal and The Daily News of Jacksonville from Gannett, the parent company of USA Today and more than 200 local newspapers across the country.
“We are excited to add these newspapers to our growing portfolio in North Carolina,” said Jamie Paxton, PMG’s president and CEO. “PMG believes strongly in the value of local newspapers and the vital role they play in the communities that they serve. We appreciate being chosen to be the new stewards of these important community assets and intend to work hard to maintain the trust that these publications have earned over their long and storied history.”
Terms of the deal, which is scheduled to be finalized Dec. 1, were not disclosed,
A transition period to PMG regarding systems and procedures will begin soon.
Paxton Media Group, a family-owned media company headquartered in Paducah, Kentucky, is managed by fourth- and fifth-generation Paxton family members. The company owns more than 100 newspapers across the Midwest and Southeast, including 10 in North Carolina.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.