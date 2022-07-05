TRIAD – Enrollment in North Carolina private schools grew this past school year by the largest number in 50 years.
New figures released Friday by the state Division of Non-Public Education show private school enrollment rose by 7,970 students in the 2021-22 school year to 115,311, a 7.4% increase from the 2020-21 year.
That’s the largest one-year increase since 1971, when 11,764 additional students enrolled in private schools during the fight over public school desegregation.
The current enrollment surge in private schools followed legislative changes in recent years that made it easier for families to get taxpayer money to help pay for private schools, said Brian Jodice, executive vice president of Parents for Education Freedom in North Carolina.
“We should be looking to allow taxpaying citizens to get access to tax dollars to access the school of their choice,” he said.
But Heather Koons, a spokeswoman for Public Schools First N.C., said this support for private schools has come at the expense of public schools.
“We should be putting our focus on creating high-quality public schools instead of passing things out to private schools that are unaccountable,” Koons said.
Traditional public schools have been struggling in recent years with declining enrollments as the Republican-led General Assembly lifted the cap on charter schools and started the Opportunity Scholarship program to help families pay for private schools.
Enrollment in traditional public schools was up 0.8% in the 2021-22 school year compared to the prior year. But enrollment remained 4.3% less than what it was in the 2019-20 school year before the COVID-19 pandemic.
Unlike the last two years, state lawmakers didn’t include in the new budget a “hold harmless” provision to protect school districts from funding cuts if they have fewer students than projected.
The 115 school districts educated 76.8% of the state’s 1.75 million K-12 students this past school year. It was at 86.5% in 2010 before the state expanded school choice options.
Also Friday, the Division of Non-Public Education released figures showing 160,528 students were home-schooled during the 2021-22 school year, a drop of about 19,000, or 10.8%, from the prior year.
Home schooling had soared by more than 30,000 students in the 2020-21 school year during the COVID-19 pandemic.
But Spencer Mason, law and policy director for North Carolinians for Home Education, said this year’s drop came after state officials removed 17,000 long-running schools from their records because a review found parents had not notified the state that they had stopped home-schooling.
“The General Assembly has been on their backs to get more accurate numbers, and they are now,” Mason said.
Mason said he expects enrollment will increase for the coming school year.
