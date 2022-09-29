HIGH POINT — The local unemployment report for August offers a mixed picture, with rates edging up from July but remaining lower than they were a year earlier.
The N.C. Department of Commerce reported Wednesday that unemployment increased in 98 of North Carolina’s counties from July to August and remained unchanged in two counties. But compared to August of last year, jobless rates were down in all 100 counties.
The city of High Point’s jobless rate reflected the trend.
The city’s rate inched up from 4.7% in July to 4.8% in August, according to figures from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. But that is below the 6.1% rate in August of last year and 8.6% in August 2020, when the coronavirus pandemic was crimping the economy.
Despite the unemployment rate increasing from July to August, there was a strong positive increase in overall job creation, said Mike McCully, associate professor of economics at High Point University.
“In particular, a lot of jobs were created in education as teachers and other school personnel began the new school year,” he said. “Manufacturing and temporary services also added a significant number of jobs.”
As the summer began winding down, leisure and hospitality jobs dropped, as did construction employment, he said.
“In general, the local job market appears to reflect seasonal trends that we see every year,” McCully said. “There is no indication yet of a general downturn in the economy or job market.”
The state Commerce Department reports that the North Carolina job market remains strong overall. In August, 82 counties recorded jobless rates at or below 5%, the traditional benchmark for a healthy job market. That was down slightly from 85 counties in July.
No North Carolina counties in July and August posted jobless rates at or above 10%, the signal for a troubled employment market.
The number of workers employed statewide decreased in August by 52,600 to 4.9 million while the number unemployed increased by 9,779 to 199,869. However, since August 2021, the number of workers employed statewide has increased by 187,171, while the number unemployed has decreased by 40,417.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.