HPTNWS-09-29-22 JOBS.jpg

A hiring sign is displayed outside the Cookout Restaurant on N. Main Street. Unemployment edged up locally from July to August but remains below levels from August 2021, the N.C. Department of Commerce reported Wednesday.

 LAURA GREENE | HPE

HIGH POINT — The local unemployment report for August offers a mixed picture, with rates edging up from July but remaining lower than they were a year earlier.

The N.C. Department of Commerce reported Wednesday that unemployment increased in 98 of North Carolina’s counties from July to August and remained unchanged in two counties. But compared to August of last year, jobless rates were down in all 100 counties.

