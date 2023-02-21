HIGH POINT — Popular 1990s R&B vocalists En Vogue and award-winning country singer-songwriter Chris Janson will headline the Center Stage concert series during the opening weekend of the spring High Point Market in April, the High Point Market Authority announced Tuesday.
On April 22, En Vogue — an all-girl group known for their harmonizing — will perform hits from the group’s early ’90s repertoire, including such songs as “My Lovin’ (You’re Never Gonna Get It)” and “Hold On,” which scaled the Billboard Hot 100 and other hit music charts.
On April 23, Janson — who was inducted into the Grand Ole Opry in 2018 — will draw from his hits such as “Holdin’ Her” and “Buy Me A Boat.”
Both concerts are open to registered High Point Market attendees. A valid Spring ’23 Market pass is required for entry. Complimentary food and beverage will be provided.
Center Stage is an outdoor event venue between Showplace and the Transportation Terminal. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. each day, with the concerts beginning at 7 p.m. Early entry for buyers will be at 6:15 p.m.
No one under the age of 15 will be allowed entry.
