En Vogue, a popular R&B group from the 1990s, will perform April 22 at the High Point Market’s outdoor concert series.

HIGH POINT — Popular 1990s R&B vocalists En Vogue and award-winning country singer-songwriter Chris Janson will headline the Center Stage concert series during the opening weekend of the spring High Point Market in April, the High Point Market Authority announced Tuesday.

On April 22, En Vogue — an all-girl group known for their harmonizing — will perform hits from the group’s early ’90s repertoire, including such songs as “My Lovin’ (You’re Never Gonna Get It)” and “Hold On,” which scaled the Billboard Hot 100 and other hit music charts.

