GUILFORD COUNTY — Bissell Pet Foundation this week is hosting its fall 2021 national “Empty the Shelters” adoption event, a quarterly event that helps pets find their forever homes through reduced adoption fees at shelters across the country.
More than 190 shelters in 41 states are participating in the event, including the Guilford County Animal Shelter at 4525 W. Wendover Ave.
During this event, which will conclude Sunday, Bissell Pet Foundation will help sponsor reduced adoption fees of $25 or less, said Cathy Bissell, founder of Bissell Pet Foundation.
“Shelters are in dire need of support in the wake of natural disasters and overcrowding due to obstacles such as increased length of stay and slowed adoptions for mid-to-large-sized dogs,” she said. “Our fall ‘Empty the Shelters’ will support the adoption of thousands of pets across the country, helping shelters in this time of crisis. Opening your home to a shelter pet will save a life and create space to give another pet a chance.”
“Empty the Shelters” began in 2016 and has helped nearly 62,000 animals find their forever homes.
For further information, visit BissellPetFoundation.org and click on “Empty the Shelters.”
