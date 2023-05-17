HPTNWS-05-18-23 BAXTER.jpg

Valerie Baxter poses with Jenna Bush Hager and Hoda Kotb after filming her segment for “Today with Hoda and Jenna.”

 SPECIAL | NBC

HIGH POINT – Valerie Baxter didn’t realize when she woke up last Friday morning that she had become a viral video sensation.

When she walked up to a food truck at High Point University, where she works as a campus security officer, a couple other university employees told her, “Valerie, you’re famous!”

Trending Videos