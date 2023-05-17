HIGH POINT – Valerie Baxter didn’t realize when she woke up last Friday morning that she had become a viral video sensation.
When she walked up to a food truck at High Point University, where she works as a campus security officer, a couple other university employees told her, “Valerie, you’re famous!”
But she didn’t take it seriously – until a producer from NBC called the university, offering to fly her to New York to be on “Today with Hoda and Jenna.”
ABC’s “World News Tonight” ran a segment about her Monday night, Baxter was on “Today” Tuesday morning, people recognized her at the airport on her way home Tuesday evening, and Wednesday morning at Sheetz in High Point a man wanted to get a selfie with her.
“Oh, man, it’s been an absolutely fantastic experience,” she said. “It’s been an absolutely fascinating journey.”
What Baxter has become famous for is something that she said happens every year. At HPU’s graduation ceremony, students always come over to hug her and say they love her.
At this year’s May 6 ceremony, it just happened that a university videographer was nearby – several are always around at graduation, shooting whatever strikes them. No one had planned to film Baxter, but the videographer saw the students swoop in, one after another, and began shooting, said Pam Haynes, HPU’s vice president for communication.
The university put together a short video of students hugging Baxter and Baxter wiping tears from her eyes and telling students to come back and visit her, and the video exploded after it was posted to TikTok.
“No one knew this was going to happen,” Haynes said. “It was just this organic moment that just organically took off.”
Baxter said that campus security officers at HPU do more simply helping students and faculty than anything stemming from just security work, so everyone gets to know the officers, but she also attends athletic and other events she doesn’t have to.
“I want them to know me without the uniform,” she said.
And the students, who know her as Ms. Val, seem to respond, which is why hugs and tears are an every-graduation experience for her.
“But this is the first time people saw it,” she said.
Baxter, a Charlotte native, originally came to High Point to work in security at Oak Hollow Mall when it was still operating as a shopping mall. She has been at HPU for just a week short of 12 years now. Though she is 63, she has no thoughts of retiring.
Something else she doesn’t think about much is vacation, but she needs to now – “Today” offered her a trip to Cancun, Mexico.
“I hope it doesn’t expire,” she said, “because I don’t know when I’m going.”
