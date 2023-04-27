HIGH POINT — The African-American Initiative of the United Way of Greater High Point held a graduation ceremony recently for its Project Board Development Program, which is designed to identify, recruit and train a diverse group of candidates to serve on committees and governing boards of area health and human service organizations.
The initiative’s goals include providing opportunities for African American residents and other underserved populations to be engaged with the United Way of Greater High Point and its partner and affiliated agencies, identifying issues of importance to Greater High Point’s African American community, supporting activities that promote the mission of the initiative and continually highlighting the importance of community involvement and philanthropy in the African-American community.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.